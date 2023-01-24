Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Lebanon-Express
Full-strength Eagles invite rowdiness for NFC title game
As the Eagles prepare for their first NFC Championship game appearance since the 2017 season, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he plans for every player to be available for practice this week. That includes wide receiver A.J. Brown and slot cornerback Avonte Maddox, who hasn't practiced since a toe...
Lebanon-Express
Bengals vs. Chiefs: Player prop bets to watch during the AFC Championship Game
As the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs get set to play in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night in Arrowhead Stadium, FrontPageBets takes a look at three player props to watch. The top-seeded Chiefs are currently 1.5-point favorites over the third-seeded Bengals in a rematch of last year’s...
Lebanon-Express
49ers' Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel sit out practice
San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, hybrid receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell sat out practice on Wednesday as they nursed their respective injuries. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, however, told reporters that he expects McCaffrey (calf), Samuel (ankle) and Mitchell (groin) to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game...
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Saturday, Jan. 28)
Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. Nets-Knicks over 228 points: These two teams can put up some points as they both average over 114 a game. 2. Xavier (+4.5) against Creighton: Xavier continues to roll after blowing out UConn earlier in the week. 3. Avs (-235) against Blues: Colorado is coming off a bad loss to the Ducks but should be back on track against St. Louos. -Odds from SuperBook Colorado (Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 62-66)
