Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. Nets-Knicks over 228 points: These two teams can put up some points as they both average over 114 a game. 2. Xavier (+4.5) against Creighton: Xavier continues to roll after blowing out UConn earlier in the week. 3. Avs (-235) against Blues: Colorado is coming off a bad loss to the Ducks but should be back on track against St. Louos. -Odds from SuperBook Colorado (Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 62-66)

DENVER, CO ・ 23 MINUTES AGO