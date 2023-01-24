ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 13

Clif Pryor
3d ago

Go ahead and sue the police they quit because you sued now you have no police. These people are trying to use a tragedy to their political gain. The Democratic Party has been trying to defund police for years.

Reply(3)
9
J R
3d ago

So he wants to turn The Great State of Texas into California. Hiw about a bill so the honest law abiding citizens can sue politicians?

Reply(1)
2
Jon Dickson
3d ago

We already have a problem with good officers quiting and few recruits because cops get sent to jail for doing their job. Any wonder why they don't act?

Reply
2
Related
KXII.com

Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits

Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Texas death row prisoners spend decades in solitary confinement. A lawsuit wants to end that “cruel” treatment.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas death row prisoners are suing the state, arguing it’s unconstitutional to hold them in solitary confinement for the entirety of their metered lives with minimal health care, no regard for their mental suffering and few avenues to seek legal help.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Gov. Greg Abbott says he won’t give up COVID-era power until Texas lawmakers ban vaccine mandates, strengthen border

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that his pandemic-era public health disaster declaration, which has given him unprecedented powers for the past 1,049 days, would stay in place until state legislators pass laws banning COVID-19-related restrictions on Texans and strengthening the state’s power at the border.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Most Texans say country headed in wrong direction, poll finds

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans are growing increasingly concerned for the state of the country's outlook and economy, a new poll provided to CBS Austin from The Texas Lyceum finds. The annual nonpartisan poll found 62% of Texans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, which, the poll says, is similar to trends from the years before. Less than a third of respondents, 28%, said the country is working on the right track.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock Q107

5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas

There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
TEXAS STATE
gamblingnews.com

Kickapoo Tribe in Texas May Expand Gambling under New Proposal

A recent joint resolution proposes to enable the tribal organization to ink a gaming compact, enabling it to expand its offering while Texas lawmakers try to continue to explore options for additional gambling activities. The new proposal, backed by Sen. Roland Gutierrez and Rep. Eddie Morales seeks to enable the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to establish a gaming compact with the state.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy