Clif Pryor
3d ago
Go ahead and sue the police they quit because you sued now you have no police. These people are trying to use a tragedy to their political gain. The Democratic Party has been trying to defund police for years.
Reply
9
J R
3d ago
So he wants to turn The Great State of Texas into California. Hiw about a bill so the honest law abiding citizens can sue politicians?
Reply
2
Jon Dickson
3d ago
We already have a problem with good officers quiting and few recruits because cops get sent to jail for doing their job. Any wonder why they don't act?
Reply
2
Comments / 13