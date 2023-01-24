ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hundreds pay tribute to slain Eswatini political activist

Hundreds of people, including foreign diplomats and activists, paid homage Saturday to a human rights lawyer who was shot dead in Eswatini, sparking alarm over political violence in Africa's last absolute monarchy. EU ambassador Dessislava Choumelova called for the "safety of all citizens including political activists".

Comments / 0

Community Policy