The Associated Press

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beulah 53, Hazen 46

Bishop Ryan 55, Lewis & Clark/Berthold Co-op 51

Bottineau 69, Velva 29

Bowman County 78, Hettinger/Scranton 46

Central McLean 80, Flasher 33

Des Lacs-Burlington 48, Surrey 32

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 51, Benson County 39

Glenburn 56, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 35

Grant County/Mott-Regent 61, Richardton-Taylor 47

Heart River 51, New England 49

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 52, Tioga 38

Larimore 36, Griggs/Midkota 25

Napoleon/G-S 56, Herreid/Selby Area, S.D. 46

North Border 58, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 41

Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 65, Alexander 22

Rugby 52, Nedrose 33

Sheyenne 92, West Fargo Horace 69

Sisseton, S.D. 62, Richland 33

South Border 76, North Border, S.D. 68

South Border 76, North Central Co-Op, S.D. 68, OT

South Prairie-Max Co-op 28, Our Redeemer’s 26

Thompson 62, East Grand Forks, Minn. 37

Wakpala, S.D. 54, Strasburg-Zeeland 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

