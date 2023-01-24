Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beulah 53, Hazen 46
Bishop Ryan 55, Lewis & Clark/Berthold Co-op 51
Bottineau 69, Velva 29
Bowman County 78, Hettinger/Scranton 46
Central McLean 80, Flasher 33
Des Lacs-Burlington 48, Surrey 32
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 51, Benson County 39
Glenburn 56, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 35
Grant County/Mott-Regent 61, Richardton-Taylor 47
Heart River 51, New England 49
Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 52, Tioga 38
Larimore 36, Griggs/Midkota 25
Napoleon/G-S 56, Herreid/Selby Area, S.D. 46
North Border 58, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 41
Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 65, Alexander 22
Rugby 52, Nedrose 33
Sheyenne 92, West Fargo Horace 69
Sisseton, S.D. 62, Richland 33
South Border 76, North Border, S.D. 68
South Border 76, North Central Co-Op, S.D. 68, OT
South Prairie-Max Co-op 28, Our Redeemer’s 26
Thompson 62, East Grand Forks, Minn. 37
Wakpala, S.D. 54, Strasburg-Zeeland 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0