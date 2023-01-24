ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

BEACH BITES: Graham’s Landing

By Aaron Rhody
 3 days ago

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — At Graham’s Landing in Murrells Inlet, they go by the three ‘Cs’. Comfort plus cuisine equals contentment. And they’ve got all three down pat.

“Happy customers, repeat customers,” said Graham’s Landing owner Graham Plummer. “You know, tourist town, so people come every year.”

With a menu serving a little bit of everything from land to sea, you could stop by every day. If you do, check out Grambo’s shrimp and grits. It’s warm, it’s creamy and it’s comfort food on the South Carolina coast. A decade later, it’s proving to be the right recipe.

“Started [this] a little over 10 years ago,” said Plummer. “I bartended and waited tables in Georgetown on Front Street and then the fire happened. My dad and I had some ideas and thought we’d try it and so far so good.”

Graham Plummer is 36 now. He’s been doing this for more than half his life. He’s not letting much stop him, not even Hurricane Ian.

“I mean we had to move all the stuff around. Took all the stuff hanging down and put it up. Moved all the chairs around,” said Plummer. “Took out our dock. The water comes up that way. So it came all the way up, almost to the road. But we didn’t have any water damage in the building or anything. I mean I didn’t know what to do. There was a lot of water going a lot of places and I didn’t want it to come anywhere inside. We got lucky.”

While his name’s on the front, Plummer has plenty of help, and that’s what he attributes most of his success to.

“Gotta have a good staff. Good core base. I mean you always have people that kind of rotate in and out. But gotta have a good front of the house, back of the house. Those two things make my life a little easier,” said Plummer. “Especially when everybody shows up.”

Something else popular at Graham’s Landing is the view. You can check it out yourself on Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.

