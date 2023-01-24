Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
mynbc5.com
Underage teens arrested after allegedly stealing truck in Franklin County, NY
FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. — Two underage teens from Wynantskill were arrested on Thursday after police said they stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit in Fort Covington. New York State Police were informed that the teens, who were not named because of their age, had stolen a Ford F-250.
WNYT
Troy police led on chase after stopping vehicle
Troy police say officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 7th and Middleburgh Street this evening. We’re told officers were interviewing the driver when he then took off in the vehicle. Troy police say they began to pursue the vehicle but then ended the pursuit due to speed...
1 dead after snowmobile crash on Peck Lake
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash on Peck's Lake Thursday night.
Petersburg woman allegedly steals over $24K from victim
The suspect kept the payments for herself and failed to report the misappropriation of the funds.
WNYT
Man hospitalized after Berne snowmobile crash
A man, 25, was brought to the hospital after driving his snowmobile off the road. The man was found near Cole Hill Road and Willsie Road in Berne, said the Albany County Sheriff’s Department. The young man was about 300 feet off the roadway, having trouble breathing and couldn’t...
Area drivers charged after notable DWI arrests
A handful of allegedly drunk drivers in the Capital Region have stood out over the past week.
WRGB
Guilty plea for man accused of killing Albany man in hit & run crash
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty for his role in a crash that killed another Albany man. Police say just after 6:00 PM on October 24th, officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street for reports of a person struck by a car.
Police arrest woman following a narcotics investigation
Police discovered a number of narcotics and arrested the sole occupant of the residence.
Snowmobiler survives scary crash in town of Berne
A 25-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he crashed his snowmobile near Cole Hill Road in Berne, early Wednesday morning.
WNYT
Troy fire victim speaks out about firefighters staffing shortages
The president of the Troy Uniform Firefighters Association is speaking out again, about staffing shortages. At this point, he said it’s a matter of life and death. Just last week a fire victim was rescued from a burning fire. The victim, Rick Ferris and his family said he’s fortunate to be alive, but the city can’t continue to rely on luck. “Everybody here knows where the ambulance comes from, but I have to wait naked, sitting on a cast iron chair for another fire company or another ambulance company to come from another town. That’s disgusting,” said Ferris.
Inmate sentenced to 17 years to life for murdering cellmate
An inmate who murdered his cellmate in 2018 has been sentenced to 17 years to life in state prison.
mynbc5.com
7-year-old Manchester boy, who investigators say was burned and beaten, has died
A 7-year-old Manchester boy whose father is facing several charges alleging abuse has died, officials said Wednesday. Jaevion Riley, 7, was unconscious and not breathing when emergency workers were called to his Eastern Avenue apartment on Jan. 17. The boy was taken to a Massachusetts hospital, and law enforcement officials said he died Tuesday.
WNYT
Man charged with shoplifting $1,600 in goods at Granville Price Chopper
A Washington County man is accused of shoplifting more than $1,600 worth of items from the Price Chopper in Granville, last month. David Bratianu Jr. surrendered on Tuesday, state police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star.
Pittsfield woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges
A Pittsfield woman has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in connection to 13 cats found abandoned in extreme winter weather conditions one year ago.
WNYT
Snowmobile dies after breaking through ice on Fulton Count lake
A snowmobiler was killed Thursday night after breaking through the ice on Fulton County Lake, the Fulton County sheriff confirmed. A neighbor told NewsChannel 13 that it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Peck Lake near Gloversville. Three snowmobilers were out on the lake and one of them fell in, the neighbor said.
WNYT
Washington County family says intersection near high school is dangerous
CAMBRIDGE – If you’re driving sober and alert, there’s no reason why you should get into any trouble on Gilbert Street in Cambridge. So then why are so many drivers getting into trouble there?. Some of the crashes at Gilbert (State Route 313) and South Park Street...
Troy man pleads not guilty in 2021 arson case
A Troy man pleaded not guilty to causing an explosion that damaged an SUV in September of 2021. Robert Melendez, 41, is scheduled to appear in court again on February 15.
Police identify woman found dead outside VT home
Vermont State Police have identified the woman who was found dead outside her Bennington County home.
Ambulance With Patient Crashes, Catches Fire In Capital Region
An ambulance driver and a paramedic were hospitalized following a fiery crash in the Capital Region Monday morning, Jan. 23. State Police in Saratoga County were called at around 7:45 a.m. with reports that an ambulance had collided with a box truck on State Route 9 in Malta, Trooper Stephanie O’Ne…
Route 7 closed in Stockbridge due to crash
A portion of Route 7 in Stockbridge is closed in both directions after a rollover crash Thursday morning.
