ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Troy police led on chase after stopping vehicle

Troy police say officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 7th and Middleburgh Street this evening. We’re told officers were interviewing the driver when he then took off in the vehicle. Troy police say they began to pursue the vehicle but then ended the pursuit due to speed...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Man hospitalized after Berne snowmobile crash

A man, 25, was brought to the hospital after driving his snowmobile off the road. The man was found near Cole Hill Road and Willsie Road in Berne, said the Albany County Sheriff’s Department. The young man was about 300 feet off the roadway, having trouble breathing and couldn’t...
BERNE, NY
WNYT

Troy fire victim speaks out about firefighters staffing shortages

The president of the Troy Uniform Firefighters Association is speaking out again, about staffing shortages. At this point, he said it’s a matter of life and death. Just last week a fire victim was rescued from a burning fire. The victim, Rick Ferris and his family said he’s fortunate to be alive, but the city can’t continue to rely on luck. “Everybody here knows where the ambulance comes from, but I have to wait naked, sitting on a cast iron chair for another fire company or another ambulance company to come from another town. That’s disgusting,” said Ferris.
TROY, NY
mynbc5.com

7-year-old Manchester boy, who investigators say was burned and beaten, has died

A 7-year-old Manchester boy whose father is facing several charges alleging abuse has died, officials said Wednesday. Jaevion Riley, 7, was unconscious and not breathing when emergency workers were called to his Eastern Avenue apartment on Jan. 17. The boy was taken to a Massachusetts hospital, and law enforcement officials said he died Tuesday.
MANCHESTER, VT
WNYT

Snowmobile dies after breaking through ice on Fulton Count lake

A snowmobiler was killed Thursday night after breaking through the ice on Fulton County Lake, the Fulton County sheriff confirmed. A neighbor told NewsChannel 13 that it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Peck Lake near Gloversville. Three snowmobilers were out on the lake and one of them fell in, the neighbor said.
FULTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy