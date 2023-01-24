HS FBall: Smith verbally commits to South Carolina

SAVANNAH (WSAV) – One of the top players in Georgia verbally committed to University of South Carolina on Jan. 24 at Tippet Gymnasium. Calvary Day junior Michael Smith will head just north of Savannah to Columbia.

“I’m going home to South Carolina,” the junior said in the packed auditorium with students, media and family anxiously awaiting the announcement.

The four-star recruit will play for head coach Shane Beamer, but he said it was the relationship he built with tight ends coach Jody Wright which made the difference. The junior said he loves how the Gamecocks keep the tight end involved in the game plan.

“I texted (the coach) at first and then he called me,” Smith said. “He said he was in his car and he had to pull over. He said that he was just excited. He made me nervous about how excited he was. I knew it was the right fit after his reaction. (South Carolina) was my first offer so it always felt like home. They always say, “Remember what came first.” Since it was my first offer, it was always felt like an home environment. It felt like it was the right move to make.”

This past season, Smith recorded 24 catches for 601 yards and 12 touchdowns, according to Maxpreps.