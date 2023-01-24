ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Community groups call for public energy utility instead of RGE

By Amal Elhelw, Dan Gross
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dzsya_0kPu9Afo00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Metro Justice and the Rochester For Energy Democracy Coalition Partners held a public meeting Monday night to discuss what they call RG&E’s lack of transparency with customers.

News 8 has been reporting on consumers’ bills that they say are seemingly overpriced, miscorrected, and more.

“What are they using to run our utilities, gold?”

The organizations say creating a public utility in RG&E’s place would help ease these costs.
The advocates also claim Rochester Mayor Malik Evans has been refusing to hold the energy company accountable, and that he refuses to acknowledge the idea of creating a public utility.

“We will work directly with Metro Justice to clear up any misinformation,” said RG&E in a statement, as they say are investing in the community, and are working to bring “affordable energy to Rochester residents.”

Mayor Evans said in a statement that they cannot independently fund something like this.
In the meantime, RG&E says they’re adding onto current staff, with hopes to clear billing issues.

Dept. of Public Service expands investigation into RG&E billing complaints

“Your mayor, our mayor, has refused to even study taking over RG&E and turning it into a public utility that is affordable, that is accountable and responsive to ratepayers a utility that gives ‘you’ a say while day-to-day operations are managed by trained and qualified professionals,” Mohini Sharma, Organizing Director, Metro Justice said.

Metro Justice further claims that public utilities are “more affordable, reliable, renewable, and economically beneficial to their local communities.”

Full statement from RG&E:

We remain committed to meeting with Metro Justice on their concerns and are working on mutually agreeable logistics for a future meeting. We will stress, as we have repeatedly done, how RG&E following severe COVID impacts, is adding hundreds of new staff to the more than 800 workers in Rochester alone, combatting rising supply rates by providing millions of dollars in relief to customers impacted by increase in rates set by out of state energy suppliers, suspending late payment charges, and since 2019 invested over $11 million in economic development. We will work directly with Metro Justice to clear up any misinformation to ensure all residents have the facts on how RG&E is making significant improvements to customer service, investing in the community, creating jobs and providing safe, reliable, and affordable energy to Rochester residents.

Full statement from Rochester Mayor Malik Evans:

The team at the City of Rochester has heard and understands the interest of some community members to explore the creation of a public utility. The citizens of Rochester need relief from the erratic and skyrocketing costs of heat and electricity, and a public utility is one option that may address this challenge.

However, the City of Rochester cannot independently fund a $500,000 Public Utility Study that would involve a regional geographic area. Any conversations related to this matter must be held with multiple government agencies including towns, counties and New York State. As one of the poorest municipalities in the state, the City of Rochester alone should not be expected to shoulder these costs.

When a broader group convenes to discuss the creation of a public utility, leadership from the City of Rochester will be at that table. In the meantime, the City is not in a position to lead or finance this exploration alone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

CAURD applicants hope to open dispensary amid lawsuit

Plans to open up cannabis dispensaries are now up in the air after a lawsuit put the process on pause. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige spoke with entrepreneurs based in Rochester who applied for the Conditional Adult Use Recreational Dispensary license, but are facing some obstacles.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Public comment encouraged at upcoming NYSEG forums

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- Residents throughout the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes will have an opportunity to share any issues they may be having with NYSEG during a number of upcoming virtual and in-person forums. Tompkins County is reminding residents that the New York State Department of Public Service will be hosting the forums on alleged delayed or erroneous billing, delayed or inaccurate meter reading, and customer service problems affecting customers of New York State Electric & Gas Corporation and Rochester Gas & Electric Corporation.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Town of Irondequoit hosts public meeting on reassessments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit held a public presentation Thursday evening to detail 2023 reassessment plans. Officials say the reassessment will make sure properties’ assessed values match their market values. Town leaders say they have not done a market evaluation since 2018, and property values have increased since then. Budget information from […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Nurses at Rochester General Hospital call for support

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nurses are calling for a change at Rochester General Hospital. Unionized nurses say they have been trying to work with hospital management for months to negotiate a contract. They say the quality of patient care at RGH is being affected by a severe lack of staff....
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Plans to expand? UPrep proposing a move to Irondequoit

EAST IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men, also known as UPrep, is seeking to expand after more than 13 years in the City of Rochester. Officials said the school has grown over the years; and is now outgrowing their current location on Lake Avenue. A conceptual expansion outlines a […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Mayor Evans & Chief Smith provide end-of-year review (Full Livestream)

Mayor Malik Evans will be joined by Rochester Police Chief David Smith Wednesday morning to give an end-of-year review of the Rochester Police Department. Mayor Evans & Chief Smith provide end-of-year review …. Mayor Malik Evans will be joined by Rochester Police Chief David Smith Wednesday morning to give an...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RG&E customer says high bill ‘corrected’ to $9,335

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, News 8 spoke to DeeAnna Chambers about her RG&E bill of $8,617 dollars. She said RG&E corrected that to $4,127, then corrected it again to $9,335 dollars. Monday, RG&E called her.  “She really seemed like she really genuinely wanted to help me understand. But I am still kind […]
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Wednesday afternoon forecast

Snow is picking up across the region and a burst of moderate to heavy snow is pushing north. Expect this to reduce visibility and we will add another inch or so on top of what is already on the ground. Get your video forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Chamber Joins New Businesses for Grand Openings

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined new business member Jersey Mike’s Subs in celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Greece at 2838 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, across from Ridgemont Plaza. To find out more about Jersey Mike’s, visit www.jerseymikes.com. The Greece Regional Chamber of...
GREECE, NY
rochesterfirst.com

2 hospitalized following house fire on Hancock St.

Two people were sent to the hospital early Friday morning after a house fire on Hancock Street. 2 hospitalized following house fire on Hancock St. Two people were sent to the hospital early Friday morning after a house fire on Hancock Street. Police investigate homicide on Culver Road at Merchants...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street in Rochester

A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester Wednesday night, according to Rochester police. Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street …. A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Parent Partnership’ brings school districts, parents together

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Communication, engagement and digital resources — all topics of conversation at an education roundtable Wednesday focused on what organizers call “Parent Partnership.” Representatives from multiple local school districts participated in the conversation. Many of them stressed that parenting is hard, and everyone makes mistakes. They recommend engaging in your child’s education […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy