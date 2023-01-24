ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Essen Bakery to open a new, larger location in Fishtown

Pastry chef Tova du Plessis, who has collected four James Beard Award nominations over her career, is preparing to open a second Essen Bakery in Philadelphia. The new location will open this spring at 110 W. Berks St., near the border of Fishtown and Kensington. The original bakery, which opened in 2016, is situated in East Passyunk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Great Allentown Fair announces another 2023 headliner

The Great Allentown Fair announced a pair of 2023 headliners Wednesday, the first of three grandstand concert announcements planned for this week. Classic rock powerhouses REO Speedwagon and Styx will kick off this year’s fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bands have made multiple appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, including co-headlining the fair in 2001, and Styx coming back to the grandstand in 2015 with Def Leppard and Tesla.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Eater

Philly’s Friday Saturday Sunday and Heavy Metal Sausage Co. Appear on the James Beard Awards Semifinalists List

Tasting menu-centric Friday Saturday Sunday and meat purveyor Heavy Metal Sausage Co. are among the Philly-based destinations on the list of semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards, a major honor signifying excellence in the restaurant industry. Friday Saturday Sunday got recognized in the category of outstanding restaurant, while Heavy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Get to know CBS Philadelphia Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, CBS Philadelphia welcomed Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly to our NEXT Weather team just in time to help track a winter storm that brought snow and rain to the Delaware Valley.Now that the forecast has died down, we want to introduce you to Bill and his roots in this area.WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ABOVE TO GET TO KNOW BILL
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sjuhawknews.com

Over-easy, under-budget: four breakfast places near St. Joe’s

Many nutritionists consider breakfast the most important meal of the day, but most students do not have time to cook or get breakfast before classes during the week. This makes weekend breakfast trips a necessary treat. With so many options, though, picking the perfect breakfast spot can be overwhelming. Here are four budget-friendly places to help make that decision easier.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

