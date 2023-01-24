Read full article on original website
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
phillyvoice.com
Jerry Blavat's funeral on Saturday is open to the public; it also can be watched live online
The memorial and funeral for Jerry Blavat, the popular Philadelphia DJ who died earlier this month, take place Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul, at 1723 Race St. The services are open to the public; they also can be streamed live online. There will...
Actress, Singer, and Yardley Native to Return to Her Home Area for a Major Performance Next Month
The actress and singer is coming back to her home area for a performance. Now a Broadway star, a Bucks County native is returning to her home area for a one-night performance at a well-known theater. Christy Altomare, the star of the Broadway adaption of “Anastasia”, will return to Bucks...
phillyvoice.com
Green Day's 'Live at the Electric Factory' joins pantheon of Philly concert albums
Live albums can be a pretty divisive topic among music enthusiasts. Some people relish hearing the thrill and energy of a band's interaction with the crowd. Others find live sets grating because of the muddy sound quality and imperfections on stage, preferring the high fidelity of modern studio recordings. On...
Celebration of life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat to be streamed live
"Jerry wished for a big celebration of life," his family's statement said. "And we have a big one planned."
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
phillyvoice.com
Having raised $1 million, the Eagles Christmas album is now benefiting Philly classrooms and various charities
"A Philly Special Christmas" continues to provide cheer well past the holiday season. The holiday album was created by three Eagles linemen in hopes of raising $30,000 for a toy drive at the Children's Crisis Treatment Center. That goal was surpassed, and then some. After three pressings, the album has raised $1.25 million.
phillyvoice.com
Essen Bakery to open a new, larger location in Fishtown
Pastry chef Tova du Plessis, who has collected four James Beard Award nominations over her career, is preparing to open a second Essen Bakery in Philadelphia. The new location will open this spring at 110 W. Berks St., near the border of Fishtown and Kensington. The original bakery, which opened in 2016, is situated in East Passyunk.
phillyvoice.com
Massive food hall to open in Brewerytown this spring featuring food from 7 restaurants and bars
A huge new food hall is opening in Philadelphia that will be ideal for groups of diners who can't agree on a single restaurant or bar. Brewerytown Food Hall, expected to welcome customers in March, will offer food and drink options from seven local restaurants, bars and lounges when it opens at 1363 N. 31st St.
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards include Ellen Yin, Heavy Metal Sausage Co.
The James Beard Foundation revealed the 2023 restaurant and chef semifinalists for its prestigious James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and several Philly-area culinary creatives are in the mix. The long list includes 18 people and places from Philadelphia and South Jersey, including Ellen Yin from High Street Hospitality, Amanda Shulman...
Great Allentown Fair announces another 2023 headliner
The Great Allentown Fair announced a pair of 2023 headliners Wednesday, the first of three grandstand concert announcements planned for this week. Classic rock powerhouses REO Speedwagon and Styx will kick off this year’s fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bands have made multiple appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, including co-headlining the fair in 2001, and Styx coming back to the grandstand in 2015 with Def Leppard and Tesla.
Eater
Philly’s Friday Saturday Sunday and Heavy Metal Sausage Co. Appear on the James Beard Awards Semifinalists List
Tasting menu-centric Friday Saturday Sunday and meat purveyor Heavy Metal Sausage Co. are among the Philly-based destinations on the list of semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards, a major honor signifying excellence in the restaurant industry. Friday Saturday Sunday got recognized in the category of outstanding restaurant, while Heavy...
Get to know CBS Philadelphia Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, CBS Philadelphia welcomed Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly to our NEXT Weather team just in time to help track a winter storm that brought snow and rain to the Delaware Valley.Now that the forecast has died down, we want to introduce you to Bill and his roots in this area.WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ABOVE TO GET TO KNOW BILL
After His Wife Was Diagnosed with Blood Cancer, Malvern Husband Started Racing to Increase Awareness
After his wife was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, Thomas Kramer of Malvern started competing in triathlons to raise awareness of the importance of bone-marrow registration, writes Holly Herman for the Patch. The 56-year-old husband has a clear message when competing in Ironman races: “Never Give Up.”. Kramer...
sjuhawknews.com
Over-easy, under-budget: four breakfast places near St. Joe’s
Many nutritionists consider breakfast the most important meal of the day, but most students do not have time to cook or get breakfast before classes during the week. This makes weekend breakfast trips a necessary treat. With so many options, though, picking the perfect breakfast spot can be overwhelming. Here are four budget-friendly places to help make that decision easier.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PA Amish Tourist Spot Famous For Shoofly Pie Hits Market For $2.4M
You could own the recipe for "the best" Shoofly pie and a famous Lancaster County Amish tourist attraction with all the equipment to bake it for $2.4 million, according to a recent real estate listing with Weichert. A beloved bakery that is known as the home to "America's Best Shoofly...
Willow Grove Park Was Once Region’s Favorite Family Destination
After opening in the mid-1890s, Willow Grove Park and its roster of entertainment and amusements quickly drew hoards of visitors from Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Stacia Friedman covered the draw of this Montgomery County entertainment mecca for Hidden City Philadelphia. The amusement park was started by owners of local...
Jerry Blavat’s Health Condition Details, Funeral Arrangements
The funeral for Jerry Blavat, the legendary disc jockey who died on Friday at age 82 will be held on Saturday, January 28 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 1723 Race Street in Philadelphia. A viewing will begin at 9 a.m., with mass scheduled at 11:30...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Delaware is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
