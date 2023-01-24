ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Are salaries keeping up with inflation in Palm Beach County?

By Michelle Quesada
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVsw8_0kPu8xWG00

Do you feel like you're underpaid?

It's a common topic brought up as we all deal with price increases at restaurants, grocery stores, electric bills, etc.

So, are salaries in Palm Beach County keeping up with inflation?

A few people that WPTV talked to in Lake Worth Beach said they are just now getting raises after four to five years of stagnant wages.

Data from the state shows there are some jobs that are actually seeing wage decreases.

"I just recently got an increase [in my wage]," said a woman that WPTV spoke to in Lake Worth Beach, who didn't want to give her name. "Originally it was about $70,000, but again it's not keeping up with my expenses."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qigBb_0kPu8xWG00 WPTV
A Palm Beach Beach County resident shares her thoughts on wages amid inflation.

That is a sentiment across the board, and data from CareerSource Palm Beach County backs it up.

There are many jobs that had significant increases in wages from 2020 to 2023 — like cardiologists, radiologists and psychiatrists — who saw more than $10 an hour increase for entry-level positions.

However, there are entry-level travel agents, pharmacy techs, plumbers, postal carriers and therapists that are seeing less than $1 increases in hourly wages.

"We're actually fighting right now for the cost of living raise, which we should be getting any day," a woman named Tammy told WPTV. "Other than that, we've been waiting four years, four to six years for it."

The data also shows entry-level wages have decreased for the following jobs in Palm Beach County: veterinarians, surgical assistants, optometrists, air traffic controllers, tutors, firefighters and social workers.

Florida Atlantic University associate professor Steven Carnovale said even wages of related jobs in the same industry could be significantly different. He said competition can also drive up wages, which also leads to knowing the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfXbJ_0kPu8xWG00 WPTV
Florida Atlantic University associate professor Steven Carnovale shares his thoughts on wages in Palm Beach County.

"People don't typically walk around and say, 'Hey, I make this. Let's discuss whether or not this is an appropriate number,'" Carnovale said.

A recent survey by FinanceBuzz, a financial information site, found only 30% of employed people said they've shared their salary with co-workers.

"Typically, what it boils down to is for the person negotiating they're going into the transaction with incomplete information, which only benefits the person on the other side of that," Carnovale said.

Local data shows that just because there's been tremendous job growth in some fields does not mean the wages are higher.

For instance, more than 2,000 landscaping and groundskeeper jobs were added in Palm Beach County in the last three years but, on average, entry-level hourly pay only increased by 49 cents. Nearly 1,200 more heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers were added, but the average entry-level pay only went up by $1.56 an hour.

Below are the current average wages for entry-level jobs in Palm Beach County:

Comments / 2

Related
cw34.com

Brightline will begin high speed testing at 110 mph in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline has announced it will begin high speed testing up to 110 mph in northern Palm Beach County. Brightline said testing should begin as soon as Saturday, February 11. Testing will occur throughout February and March and will span through Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
gotowncrier.com

RPB Village Council Recognizes PBSO Deputy Of The Year

The Royal Palm Beach Village Council began its first meeting of 2023 on Thursday, Jan. 19 by taking a moment to celebrate local Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alberto Rivas. Rivas was chosen as the Law Enforcement Deputy of the Year for 2022 out of the entire PBSO...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Commissioners vote against sale of Palm Beach Raceway

JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioners voted not to allow the sale of the Palm Beach County raceway Thursday. This came after a lengthy meeting where dozens of fans spoke up about how much the track means to them and to the economy of the area. Your neighborhood:...
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Nursing school in West Palm Beach named in fraudulent diploma scheme probe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Now closed Palm Beach School of nursing program is one of three nursing schools in South Florida named in a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme. In a news conference Wednesday, federal authorities announced 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC 2

Dog found left to die cemented to sidewalk in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is on a long road to recovery after being found abandoned and cemented to a sidewalk off Yamato Road in Boca Raton. According to Tri-County Animal Rescue, caretakers believe the dog was there for days. After shaving the dog down, veterinarians discovered he...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents

FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy