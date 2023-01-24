POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Pointe Coupee Parish man was found guilty by a jury after three days in trial. According to District Attorney Tony Clayton, Morris Hollins was arrested in 2021 for his connection in a shooting in New Roads. The victims were Hollins’ family members. Clayton says that Gerell Hollins was intoxicated and arguing with another family member when Morris pulled out a gun and shot him nine times.

