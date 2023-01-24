Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Related
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
For second time, judge orders Children’s of Alabama to hand over info in child’s wrongful death case
A trial in the case has tentatively been set for later this year.
wbrc.com
Lawsuit alleges 11-year-old injured from abuse at Birmingham youth residential facility
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Jefferson County against Alabama Clinical Schools; Universal Health Services (UHS); the Alabama Clinical Schools’ Director of Residential Services that alleges an 11-year-old boy was injured multiple times due to physical abuse by facility employees. The following information was...
wtvy.com
Pharmacies continue to struggle to fill ADD and ADHD medications amid shortages
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - If you haven’t been able to find you’re ADD or ADHD medication, you’re not alone. A nationwide Adderall shortage is forcing patients to find alternatives to their medication or simply go without it. Shortages of ADD and ADHD medications started last year...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff troubled by gun permit repeal
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are discussing whether they should get the Attorney General’s opinion on the new permitless carry law. Some law enforcement officers have concerns the law could lead to more guns on the streets. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy tells me there are...
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
utv44.com
Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
wbrc.com
$25 million is available in Jefferson County for those needing rental assistance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new help for people in Jefferson County struggling to pay their rent and utilities. The Alabama Housing Finance Authority and Jefferson County are teaming up to offer millions of dollars to our neighbors who need it most. An additional $25 million in Emergency...
wbrc.com
B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in years, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is opening a waiting list for affordable housing assistance for people with disabilities. The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist people or families who qualify and or have a qualifying household member...
Could not paying a supervision fee land you back in jail if you're on parole or probation?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Earlier this month, Beth Shelburne, an investigative reporter, journalist and writer based in Birmingham, Alabama tweeted: "People on parole in Alabama have to pay a $40 monthly "supervision fee" to their parole officer or they can be revoked & sent back to prison. Will be doing more reporting on this in 2023."
wbrc.com
UV lights used for gel manicures linked to skin cancer risks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent national study that links cancer-causing DNA damage to gel manicures is gaining attention from those who regularly get their nails done. The UV lights used to cure the polish are shown to be associated with DNA damage and mutations that cause cancer. Dr. Lauren...
wbrc.com
First Black Belt Hiring Event of 2023 happening in Aliceville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama’s first big hiring event of 2023 is now just one day away. West Alabama Works has partnered with the City of Aliceville to help companies looking to hire the best people possible for many unfilled positions. This Black Belt Hiring event happens Thursday...
Grieving community says goodbye to beloved teacher and pastor
A grieving community said goodbye to its beloved teacher and pastor on Friday.
WSFA
Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- Now
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Alabama Law Enforcement Community Information Center's websiteas of January 26, 2023. Please be sure to check the Agency's website or any updates; permission given.
Alabama: Calhoun County Schools raising money for funeral for 6-year-old beaten to death
The Anniston community is grieving after a local first-grader was killed last weekend. His father has been charged with capital murder.
wbrc.com
Birmingham police make arrest in November homicide investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the homicide of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner. Turner was found shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, while in the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. The suspect is a...
Woodfin appoints Mashonda Taylor to replace Birmingham Water Works Board member who resigned
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Tuesday the appointment of Mashonda Taylor, executive director of Woodlawn United, to the Birmingham Water Works Board. Taylor replaces Chris Rice, the former BWWB board chairman, who resigned in September following months of public scrutiny related to the billing issues and criticism on social media from Woodfin and others.
Comments / 0