Vermont businesses to see decrease in workers' comp rates for record seventh year
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) Commissioner Kevin Gaffney today announced that Vermont businesses will see another rate decrease in workers’ compensation insurance in 2023. This will mark the seventh consecutive year for such cuts. The rate reduction, which takes effect April 1, will save Vermont employers more than $11 million in premiums in 2023.
ValleyNet transfers operations of ECFiber to GWI Vermont
Vermont Business Magazine ValleyNet announced today that they have transferred all of their staff and operating responsibilities to GWI Vermont in an undertaking that was years in the making. The recently formed GWI Vermont is a subsidiary of Biddeford Internet Corporation, d.b.a GWI. GWI, based out of Biddeford, Maine, founded...
Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size
Support staff at UVM Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to unionize this week. The new bargaining unit will bring 2,200 more employees under representation by the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size.
Vt. Democrats unveil universal paid family leave bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrats this week unveiled their latest proposal to provide universal paid family leave to all Vermont workers. Calvin Culter reports on how the bill squares with Governor Phil Scott’s plan and how it’s being received by Vermonters. Sascha Mayer is one of the founders...
Vermont bill would create study group to eliminate cash bail
(The Center Square) – A nonprofit constitutional rights group is throwing its support behind a Vermont House bill that could put an end to cash bail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is backing House Bill 88, an act relating to reducing the imposition of cash bail in the state’s judicial system. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Windham, who serves on the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions. ...
Frustrations over racial equity simmer on the Vermont Climate Council
A dispute at a meeting earlier this month laid bare a frustration over equity and inclusion on the council, which plays a key role in strategizing the state’s efforts to combat climate change. Read the story on VTDigger here: Frustrations over racial equity simmer on the Vermont Climate Council.
Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
Over $300,000 in grants awarded to rehabilitate Vermont landmarks and historic buildings
Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation Announce the 2023 Historic Preservation Grant Awards. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation (VDHP) and the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announced today the awarding of grants totaling $321,363 to 20 municipalities and non-profit organizations in six counties to facilitate the restoration and rehabilitation of Vermont landmarks and important historic buildings and structures. These grants will leverage more than $1 million in restoration and rehabilitation efforts, supporting about 40 preservation construction jobs.
Vermont gasoline prices edge closer to US average
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are up 8 cents in the last week to $3.54 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy(link is external). They're up 16 cents over the last month and are 15 cents higher than they were one year ago. The cheapest price is $3.19/g in Brattleboro and the highest is $3.89/g in Island Pond.
Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility welcomes new board members
Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility(link is external) welcomed three new members to the organization’s board of directors. They are John Kim, graduate programs career adviser at the University of Vermont Grossman School of Business; Karen Lawson, co-owner and chief impact officer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids; and Kate Ogden, head of advocacy and movement building at Seventh Generation.
Push for universal meals for Vermont students
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Advocates took to the Statehouse on Wednesday to make their case for lawmakers to invest in universal breakfast and lunch for Vermont students. Through the pandemic, the federal government has been picking up the tab for universal meals. But now lawmakers and advocates are searching for ways to fund the meals going forward.
Vermont Farm Show manager request for proposals now open for responses
Agricultural association seeks Manager for 2024 Vermont Farm Show. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Farm Show, Inc, invites interested parties to respond to its request for proposals for a Farm Show Manager. After a hiatus triggered by COVID-19, the Board of Trustees is eager to hold a show that welcomes all commodity and specialty crop industries and producer associations. The Farm Show Manager is responsible for the overall planning, production, and closeout of The Farm Show. A successful Show presents vendors, exhibits, and meetings relevant to dairy, maple, berry, vegetable, honey, hops, hemp, Christmas tree, and other meat, fiber, forestry, and crop producers.
Thousands of Vermonters expected to lose Medicaid following program change
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of low-income Americans -- including thousands of Vermonters -- could lose their Medicaid benefits at the end of March as a pandemic policy known as “continuous enrollment” ends. Now, state officials are redetermining who is eligible, and some Vermonters will have to make difficult choices.
Mayor, progressives differ on plans to curtail Burlington crime uptick
A new public safety plan, released by Mayor Miro Weinberger on Jan. 12, outlines the steps being taken in order to address a historic number of homicides in Burlington in 2022. The mayor’s plan focuses on preventing gun violence, improving the downtown climate, continuing to implement policing reforms and rebuilding...
Citizens Business Conditions Index drops sharply in Q4
Interest rate increases take toll as companies prepare for economic slowdown. Vermont Business Magazine Rhode Island Citizens announced today that the national Citizens Business Conditions Index (CBCI) dropped to 48.5 in the fourth quarter, ending a streak of eight consecutive quarters in growth mode above 50 and reflecting cooling sentiment as rate hikes from the Federal Reserve have their intended effect. The Vermont business index dropped 8% from last quarter, and 17.9% year-to-year (49.17). Vermont's decrease was less than the national average for the quarter but greater year-over-year. The national index was down 13.4 percent QoQ and down 12.4 percent YoY. Meanwhile, the regional economy was a bit stronger than either the Vermont or national results.
Bankruptcy report finalized despite objection
The Vermont Department of Taxes, which ordered the closure of the Hermitage Club several times in 2016 and 2017 for nonpayment of taxes, will receive $250,000 from the Hermitage bankruptcy estate.
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business
Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend. Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony. Updated: 3 hours ago. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a...
Gov. Scott signs bill renewing pandemic-era voting options
Montpelier, VT – With Town Meeting Day coming up on Tuesday, March 7, Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed a bill that would continue pandemic-era flexibilities as to how and when those votes are conducted. The bill, H.42, gives cities and towns the flexibility to use ballots at Town Meetings and to move the meetings to […]
Better Business Bureau warns pot dispensary scams are on the rise
South Burlington voters to weigh in on TIF projects, $34M bond measure. A day after Vermont’s auditor highlighted over $1.2 million in errors in Burlington’s Waterfront TIF district, South Burlington is preparing to ask voters to sign off on TIF projects and a major bond measure of its own.
UVM Medical Center support staff vote 'Yes' to join union
Vermont Business Magazine Two units representing more than 2200 technical and support staff at The University of Vermont Medical Center, Vermont’s largest private-sector employer, overwhelmingly voted yes today to form a union and join AFT Vermont, an affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). The final vote in...
