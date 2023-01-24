Interest rate increases take toll as companies prepare for economic slowdown. Vermont Business Magazine Rhode Island Citizens announced today that the national Citizens Business Conditions Index (CBCI) dropped to 48.5 in the fourth quarter, ending a streak of eight consecutive quarters in growth mode above 50 and reflecting cooling sentiment as rate hikes from the Federal Reserve have their intended effect. The Vermont business index dropped 8% from last quarter, and 17.9% year-to-year (49.17). Vermont's decrease was less than the national average for the quarter but greater year-over-year. The national index was down 13.4 percent QoQ and down 12.4 percent YoY. Meanwhile, the regional economy was a bit stronger than either the Vermont or national results.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO