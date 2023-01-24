ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

GOP opposition to kicking Dems off committees grows

Another member of the House Republican conference, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), said Tuesday she opposes Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan to strip committee assignments from several House Democrats. Why it matters: Her comments put an expected vote to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee in...
Washington Examiner

Mike Pompeo lists Washington’s top 10 ‘lazy,’ ‘nasty’ journalists

For years, as a House Republican member, CIA director, and secretary of state, Mike Pompeo has taken incoming flak from Washington’s media, resulting in pretty thick skin. “If you can’t endure the criticism that comes with any leadership position, then you shouldn’t be leading,” he wrote in his autobiography appropriately named Never Give An Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, out today and already the No. 4 top seller on Amazon.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks says he's confident Pence handled documents in "proper way"

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who is running for U.S. Senate in Indiana, told CBS News on Tuesday that the discovery of documents marked as classified at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence does not change his view of his fellow Indiana Republican. "I know no man with higher integrity than Mike Pence. And I'm sure that he handled all of this in the proper way," Banks said.
INDIANA STATE
Vox

Trump’s worst judge is now a dangerous threat to press freedom

The plaintiffs in Children’s Health Defense v. Washington Post are an array of Covid conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, and disgraced media figures who preach the gospel of ivermectin. They target four of the world’s leading media institutions — the Washington Post, the BBC, the Associated Press, and Reuters — claiming...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump suffers RNC endorsement slump with only four of 168 backing him: Report

An overwhelming majority of the Republican National Committee appears tepid about backing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Of the 168 RNC members, only four offered an endorsement, while 20 opposed him, 35 kept their options open, and the remaining didn't respond, according to a survey by the New York Times. The apprehension among members signals that Trump's ironclad grip on the party may be waning as the GOP mulls possible alternatives.
INDIANA STATE
The Week

John Durham's secret criminal investigation reportedly involved Trump, not Clinton or the FBI

Special Counsel John Durham's long investigation of the FBI's probe of Russia's ties to former President Donald Trump never proved former Attorney General Bill Barr's theories that the investigation had started with anti-Trump skulduggery by the CIA and allied intelligence services, or through a conspiracy from Hillary Clinton's rival presidential campaign. But it wasn't for lack of trying, The New York Times detailed Thursday, after a monthlong review Durham's investigation.  Durham is currently writing his final report after going 0 for 2 in courtroom prosecutions.  The Times report answered some lingering questions from Durham's politically charged investigation, including why his top lieutenant abruptly quit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy