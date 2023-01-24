Read full article on original website
Related
Former Trump official says Pence classified documents make Biden's case for him
Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the discovery of about a dozen documents marked classified in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week.
'Leave him alone': Trump defends Mike Pence as 'an innocent man' after discovery of classified records at former vice president's home
"He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life," Trump said after news broke that classified documents were discovered at Pence's home.
msn.com
GOP opposition to kicking Dems off committees grows
Another member of the House Republican conference, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), said Tuesday she opposes Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan to strip committee assignments from several House Democrats. Why it matters: Her comments put an expected vote to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee in...
Trump Loses Access to Millions of Viewers Ahead of First Campaign Rally
Newsmax is often the only place on cable to view Trump rallies, netting them millions of viewers. How many will need to go elsewhere?
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Washington Examiner
Mike Pompeo lists Washington’s top 10 ‘lazy,’ ‘nasty’ journalists
For years, as a House Republican member, CIA director, and secretary of state, Mike Pompeo has taken incoming flak from Washington’s media, resulting in pretty thick skin. “If you can’t endure the criticism that comes with any leadership position, then you shouldn’t be leading,” he wrote in his autobiography appropriately named Never Give An Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, out today and already the No. 4 top seller on Amazon.
Indiana Rep. Jim Banks says he's confident Pence handled documents in "proper way"
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who is running for U.S. Senate in Indiana, told CBS News on Tuesday that the discovery of documents marked as classified at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence does not change his view of his fellow Indiana Republican. "I know no man with higher integrity than Mike Pence. And I'm sure that he handled all of this in the proper way," Banks said.
Pence aides didn't started packing up files until after January 6 because of Trump election denial
Mike Pence's team didn't start packing up his documents until after January 6, due to Donald Trump's insistence everyone act like they were staying for a second term.
Prosecutor appointed by Trump Justice Department used claims from Russian intelligence to obtain emails from a George Soros aide: NYT
John Durham, appointed by Bill Barr, relied on claims from Russian intelligence analysts to obtain a US citizen's emails, The New York Times reported.
Mike Lindell Backed by More Republicans Than McDaniel to Lead RNC: Poll
A candidate needs a simple majority, or 85 of 168 votes, to win. Members will convene on Friday for the secret-ballot election.
Washington Examiner
National Archives misses House deadline to turn over Biden classified document information
National Archives officials missed a deadline set by the House Oversight Committee to turn over information related to President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal in the first of what could become many attempts to slow-walk responses under the Biden administration. House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) had asked the...
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape makes chilling call to TV station: 'I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them'
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape said he was 'sorry I didn't get more of them' in a chilling phone call to a local California TV news station Friday after video of the attack was released.
Vox
Trump’s worst judge is now a dangerous threat to press freedom
The plaintiffs in Children’s Health Defense v. Washington Post are an array of Covid conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, and disgraced media figures who preach the gospel of ivermectin. They target four of the world’s leading media institutions — the Washington Post, the BBC, the Associated Press, and Reuters — claiming...
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
With newfound powers, statehouse Democrats race to expand voting rights
After strong electoral results in the midterm elections, Democrats in some key states are moving quickly this year on voting rights -- pushing ambitious plans to expand access to the ballot ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Washington Examiner
Trump suffers RNC endorsement slump with only four of 168 backing him: Report
An overwhelming majority of the Republican National Committee appears tepid about backing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Of the 168 RNC members, only four offered an endorsement, while 20 opposed him, 35 kept their options open, and the remaining didn't respond, according to a survey by the New York Times. The apprehension among members signals that Trump's ironclad grip on the party may be waning as the GOP mulls possible alternatives.
Washington Examiner
Top intelligence official defends herself over 'stonewalling' accusations around Biden classified documents
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines defended herself one day after bipartisan outcry from committee members about her stonewalling on details about the Trump and Biden classified documents sagas. Members of the Senate committee slammed the unwillingness of Haines to provide details on or give them access to the classified...
Senators: Officials blocking access to mishandled documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Senate intelligence committee said Wednesday that they should have access to classified documents that were discovered in the homes of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, arguing that Biden’s administration is stonewalling them over the matter.
John Durham's secret criminal investigation reportedly involved Trump, not Clinton or the FBI
Special Counsel John Durham's long investigation of the FBI's probe of Russia's ties to former President Donald Trump never proved former Attorney General Bill Barr's theories that the investigation had started with anti-Trump skulduggery by the CIA and allied intelligence services, or through a conspiracy from Hillary Clinton's rival presidential campaign. But it wasn't for lack of trying, The New York Times detailed Thursday, after a monthlong review Durham's investigation. Durham is currently writing his final report after going 0 for 2 in courtroom prosecutions. The Times report answered some lingering questions from Durham's politically charged investigation, including why his top lieutenant abruptly quit...
Schiff hit with ethics complaint one day into Senate campaign for using Trump impeachment video
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust on Friday filed a complaint requesting the Office of Congressional Ethics investigate Rep. Adam Schiff for alleged violations.
Comments / 1