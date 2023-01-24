Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of MarylandTravel MavenCumberland, MD
Tik Tok video raises $150,000 allowing 82 year old Maryland man to retire from Walmart jobAsh JurbergCumberland, MD
From The Register To Retirement: How A Business Owner Helped The 82 Year Old Walmart Cashier Retire!Ty D.Cumberland, MD
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MarylandTravel MavenCumberland, MD
Elderly Walmart Employee Receives $108,000 Check for Acts of Kindness, Thanks to TikTok User and Generous DonorsLarry LeaseCumberland, MD
Related
travelawaits.com
5 Charming West Virginia Mountain Towns Perfect For A Day Trip From Washington, D.C.
There are so many charming towns to visit in the mountains of West Virginia. After 44 years of living there, I finally explored the state’s Eastern Panhandle. To say I was blown away is an understatement. Four to five hours from Charleston, 75 minutes from Washington, D.C., and an hour from Baltimore, this is one area you will want to take advantage of.
dcnewsnow.com
Snowfall in Western Maryland
DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. Prince William Co. Police Chief: new security sensors …. Virginia's second-largest school district is working to make sure the risks to student safety are...
Woman, juvenile killed in West Virginia house fire
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman and a juvenile male were killed in a Berkeley County house fire this week, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. The WVSFMO says the fire happened around 12:50 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23 on Cottage Road in Martinsburg. Authorities say the initial call stated at least […]
Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, West Virginia is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that West Virginia's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Harpers Ferry is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
theriver953.com
W.VA. Fire Marshal’s Office confirms 2 were lost in a fire
The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office reports that one adult female and a male juvenile were lost in a fire in their home in Martinsburg Jan. 23. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 23 with units from Bedington, Martinsburg and Berkeley County responding to a home at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
Two dead in Berkeley County house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An adult female and a juvenile male were the victims of a fire at their home in Martinsburg on Monday. The fire occurred around 12:50 A.M. in the early morning of January 23rd. Fire departments from Bedington, Martinsburg, and Berkeley County responded to the home, located at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
thecatoctinbanner.com
A Most Unusual Set of Triplets
The Tracey triplets (from left): Mabel, Bessie, and Edith. In 1886, Emma Catherine Tracey of Fountaindale gave birth three days in a row. Mabel Viola was born around noon on April 4, weighing 6 lbs. Her sister, Edith Grace, was born the following day around noon, also weighing 6 lbs. Finally, Bessie Barton was born on April 6 around 6:00 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs. Dr. Abram Pierce Beaver of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, delivered the children.
WGAL
UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
Woman, boy die in fire in Martinsburg community
Editor’s Note: In this updated story, posted a day after we published the original version, information has been corrected to reflect the outcome of the fire. MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were working to determine how a fire that killed two people Monday morning started. The fire was at a home […]
House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out
Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
royalexaminer.com
VDOT closes all northbound and southbound Route 522 lands at rockside west of Winchester
A rockslide has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on a segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) west of Winchester. Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour:. For northbound Route...
Search for suspects involved in string of burglaries across Frederick County, Md.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who they said have conducted several burglaries throughout the county since December 28, 2022. According to the Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, there have been multiple burglaries involving the subjects shown in the video above. The white minivan in the […]
theriver953.com
Berkeley County’s Prosecutor ask for a special Prosecutor
Berkeley County Prosecutor Catie Wilkes Delligatti confirmed that she is going to ask a special prosecutor be appointed to review the accident involving the daughter of the Berkeley County Sheriff. Sheriff Nathan Harmon’s 22-year-old daughter Carrie was involved in a single vehicle accident on Jan. 6 in which she ran...
Fire affecting I-81 traffic in Franklin County
Part of Interstate 81 was closed Thursday morning in Franklin County because of a vehicle fire. Southbound lanes were shut down, but have since partially reopened, between exit 3 to the Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland border, according to 511PA. Delays should continue to be expected. PennDOT cameras show...
mocoshow.com
Winter Weather Advisory as Close as Frederick County; Not Much Expected for MoCo
While many have been asking about possible winter weather on Wednesday, there hasn’t really been much of a threat for accumulating snow here in MoCo for this one. There is a Winter Weather Advisory as close at Frederick County from 7am until 4pm, with 1-3 inches expected in the Catoctin mountains (includes parts of northern Frederick County) and a coating to an inch for other parts of Frederick County.
“A Gettysburg Christmas” update: Lee Majors is coming to town
Jack McWilliams, studio head of Attic Light Productions, the company overseeing the filming of “A Gettysburg Christmas,” didn’t want to talk about money or cameras or actors right away. He wanted to talk about the people of Gettysburg and just how grateful he is. “I love the...
WTOP
Wet Wednesday as DC snow drought continues
The D.C. area got a drenching Wednesday, but sidestepped a storm that brought some wet snow far north and west of the capital. With temperatures rising into the mid-40s in the afternoon, D.C. saw just plain rain Wednesday. However, the rain-slickened roads did cause some travel woes. “Driving conditions are...
WTOP
Bethesda high school calls for safety meeting after 2 girls found passed out in bathroom
Parents of students in a Maryland high school have been invited to a safety meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, after two girls were found passed out in a bathroom. It happened Monday at 8 a.m. at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Bethesda Beat first reported. A member of the school’s security...
southarkansassun.com
Massachusetts, Idaho, Virginia To Receive Up To $600 Stimulus Payments In February
The states of Massachusetts, Idaho, and Virginia will be receiving up to $600 stimulus payments in February. These payments are intended to help the residents combat the rising inflation. This coming February, a few states in the U.S. will be receiving stimulus payments. Massachusetts, Idaho, and Virginia will provide their...
Trench collapses in Bethesda as workers dig for sewage line
BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service was at the site of trench collapse in Bethesda Tuesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesman for MCFRS, tweeted that workers were digging for a sewage line in the 5300 block of Cromwell Dr. near Massachusetts Avenue when the 10-foot trench caved in. Piringer […]
Comments / 0