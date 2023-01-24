If you've been playing the "Call of Duty" series for a while, it's likely that you're familiar with the games' emphasis on performance when it comes to multiplayer. For years, players have kept track of their kill-death ratio (K/D) and various other levels of their performance in-game. The series' latest entry, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," is no different in this regard. However, when it comes to advanced stat tracking, hardcore players often go to third-party stat trackers to get a better grip on their performance.

3 DAYS AGO