Millikan Rules Moore League Girls’ Wrestling Finals
Destiny Moreno has set a high bar for herself as one of the senior leaders on the Millikan girls’ wrestling team. After Moreno claimed her fourth straight Moore League title by pin on Thursday afternoon, she calmly sat down and cheered on her teammates that were competing in the finals of their weigh classes.
Boys’ Soccer: Millikan Takes Ahold Of Moore League Title Race
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. A complete performance on Friday...
PHOTOS: Millikan vs. Lakewood Soccer, Intern Gallery
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer.
PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Lakewood, Girls’ Soccer
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013.
Boys’ Soccer: Long Beach Poly, Millikan Left Wanting In Draw
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown...
Long Beach State Women’s Basketball Stymies Cal Poly in Win
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Once again, it was all about the defense for the Long Beach State women’s basketball team. The Beach didn’t have an offensive explosion from any player the way they did with Tori Harris’ 32-point game last weekend, but the stifling Long Beach defense was enough to turn away an upset-minded Cal Poly team down the stretch. The Beach were able to get two stops in the game’s final minute to hang onto a thrilling 57-54 victory.
Boys’ Soccer: Martin Robles Ruiz Helps Cabrillo Take Over First Place
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Cabrillo took over the top spot in...
Boys’ Basketball: Jordan Beats Long Beach Poly, Clinches Share of League Title
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year...
PHOTOS: Cabrillo vs. Jordan, Girls’ Soccer
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs. Millikan Boys’ Soccer & Poly vs. Jordan Boys’ Basketball
We’ll have live updates from the Long Beach Poly at Millikan boys’ soccer game at 5:15 p.m. and the Long Beach Poly at Jordan boys’ basketball game at 7 p.m. STORY + VIDEO + PHOTOS: It was a celebration on the Northside as Jordan clinched its first Moore League title since 2009. The Panthers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a win over Long Beach Poly, essentially taking the crown from the 13-time champs.
Girls’ Water Polo: Wilson Scores Big Win Over Long Beach Poly
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum...
Girls’ Soccer: Cabrillo and Jordan Settle For 1-1 Draw in 710 Rivalry Match
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Two Moore League rivals went back and forth on...
Girls’ Basketball: Paige Williams Leads Wilson Past Jordan
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Wilson sophomore Paige Williams wanted to make sure she made up for her slow start on Friday night against Jordan...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena High School Football Coach Dejuan Shamburger Resigns
Dejuan Shamburger, who over the past three seasons led the Pasadena High School Bulldogs to become one of the top teams in the San Gabriel Valley, has told school officials he will be resigning, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Breaking the story for SGV Tribune, Fred Robledo wrote...
Class of 2024 Recruit Faletau Satuala Picks Up UCLA Football Offer
The tri-sport athlete from Utah became the latest high school junior to get an offer from the Bruins' staff.
Report: Nation's No. 1 football recruit to visit USC this weekend
Coming off of a week where he was very complimentary of the Trojans' football program, Chandler (Ariz.) quarterback Dylan Raiola will visit USC this weekend
Eater
Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic
Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
USC football: Which 2024 5-star prospects do the Trojans have a legitimate chance to land?
Lincoln Riley and USC signed three 5-star prospects in the 2023 class
2urbangirls.com
City of Inglewood mourns death of long-time employee
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The City of Inglewood has suffered the loss of a long-time employee today. Leonca Cahee has worked for the City for over two decades in the city’s Human Resources Department. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working for the City in late 2001 as...
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
