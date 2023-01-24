The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Once again, it was all about the defense for the Long Beach State women’s basketball team. The Beach didn’t have an offensive explosion from any player the way they did with Tori Harris’ 32-point game last weekend, but the stifling Long Beach defense was enough to turn away an upset-minded Cal Poly team down the stretch. The Beach were able to get two stops in the game’s final minute to hang onto a thrilling 57-54 victory.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO