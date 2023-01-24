Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
atozsports.com
Chiefs suffer important loss before kickoff vs. Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
AFC championship prediction: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Jason Williams
I understand it now. Why the doubters keep doubting the Cincinnati Bengals, even as they prepare to play in their second consecutive AFC championship game on Sunday night. The doubters have had a hard time forgetting about the three decades of mediocre football and off-the-field player drama. ...
Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium
Let’s say that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is amused by the Bengals efforts to rebrand Arrowhead Stadium in favor... The post Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium appeared first on Outsider.
WKRC
More of America rooting for Bengals to advance to Super Bowl than any other team left
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More states across America are rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals to advance to the Super Bowl than any of the other three teams left in the NFL playoffs. A Twitter study using geo-tagged data revealed the team every state is rooting for in Sunday’s NFL Conference Championship games.
WLWT 5
'That includes mom and dad': Father of Bengals QB says son blocks out all the noise on game day
CINCINNATI — The father of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading to Kansas City this weekend with a big bunch of Burrow to cheer on his son. "Well, my sister from Houston, Texas, her daughter, my brother and his wife, they're bringing friends. Robin, my wife is from Nebraska, so she has family coming," Jimmy Burrow said.
Cincinnati Bengals shift back to betting underdog against Kansas City Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals initially opened as 1.5-point betting underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs this week and after several drastic line movements, that's right where they find themselves again, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Kansas City opened as the favorite to win the AFC title after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in...
Josh Allen addresses wild Damar Hamlin rumors
Josh Allen this week addressed some wild rumors about Damar Hamlin. Hamlin showed up at the Buffalo Bills’ home playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, fewer than three weeks after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a Week 17 game against Cincy. But some fans developed a conspiracy theory surrounding Hamlin after... The post Josh Allen addresses wild Damar Hamlin rumors appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Analysis Network
This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator
The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What channel is the Bengals vs Chiefs game on? How to watch the AFC championship on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The winner will claim the AFC title and a spot in the Super Bowl. The Bengals, already the AFC North champions, beat the Buffalo Bills 27-10 on Jan. 22 in a...
Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash
Arrowhead Stadium will have a new name in Sunday’s AFC championship clash, according to one Cincinnati Bengals player. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton told ESPN he’s personally renaming the iconic stadium and longtime home of the Kansas City Chiefs to “Burrowhead Stadium” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of this weekend’s big game. Read more... The post Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WLWT 5
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor: 'This is the closest team I've ever been a part of'
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship for the second year in a row. Head coach Zac Taylor spoke with the media on Friday ahead of Sunday's matchup. Taylor said he and the team feel good after Friday's...
WLWT 5
Mayor Pureval apologizes after backlash over viral tweet taunting Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The countdown to the AFC Championship game is on, and some are taking the trash talk up a notch. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval made headlines Friday after a tweet of receive a lot of attention. Players from both sides have been chirping at each other, but Mayor...
Yardbarker
If the Cincinnati Bengals Play Clean, No One Is Beating Them
The Cincinnati Bengals put on a clinic against the Buffalo Bills and played a nearly perfect game. They will need to do so again against the Kansas City Chiefs, but can Cincinnati come through two weeks in a row?
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
WLWT 5
Countdown to AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — It was a loose, relaxed, yet businesslike environment in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Friday. For the media, it was the last chance to hear directly from players before they go to Kansas City for Sunday night's AFC Championship game. Sam Hubbard had praise...
Troubled former first-round pick attempting NFL comeback
A former NFL defender is stretching out his calves once again. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that ex-San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is attempting to return to the NFL field. He will be signing with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in an effort to show NFL teams that he is ready... The post Troubled former first-round pick attempting NFL comeback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pro Football Writers Announce NFL Coach Of The Year
The Pro Football Writers of America selected their 2022 Coach of the Year on Thursday. The PFWA gave the award to Brian Daboll, who led the New York Giants to an unexpected playoff appearance during his inaugural season. The Giants went 4-13 in 2021 behind Joe Judge, cementing their fifth straight ...
Comments / 0