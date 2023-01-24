No more jail time for former New Castle police chief arrested for pointing semi-automatic rifle at neighbor while intoxicated

Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs man accused of threatening Summit schools on social media tells judge he doesn’t own any guns
The Glenwood Springs man accused of threatening Summit schools on social media told a judge Thursday, Jan. 26, that he doesn’t own any guns. The day after he allegedly made threats on Summit Daily’s Instagram page, Charles Draughn, 26, appeared before Summit County Judge Edward Casias by video from the county jail for a bond advisement hearing.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Law enforcement in contact with Glenwood Springs man accused of shooting at police officers without attorney’s knowledge, defense argues
A defense attorney for the Glenwood Springs man accused of erratically firing a weapon at police officers and his roommates last summer argued his client is being interrogated without legal counsel by his side. Craig Robbins, at the time 44, allegedly shot his roommate — also his acting landlord —...
aspenpublicradio.org
New details come to light about school shooting threat after suspect arrested
Editor’s note: This is a developing story that was last updated at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday with the latest information from law enforcement, judicial and school officials. A 26-year-old Roaring Fork Valley resident was arrested in Old Snowmass Wednesday morning after allegedly making threats on social media against teachers and school district staff in Summit County.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
basinnow.com
6 People Arrested In Rifle After Search Uncovers Stolen Vehicles And Illegal Drugs
Six people were arrested in Rifle, Colorado on Thursday, January 19th, after the Rifle Police Department obtained a search warrant for a property where it was suspected a stolen vehicle was located. Garfield County’s Special Problem Enforcement and Response (SPEAR) team issued a press release about what transpired. The stolen vehicle was located on the property but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Investigators observed items related to the use of controlled substances and a second search warrant was obtained for an expanded search. Investigators recovered 3 stolen vehicles, 3 stolen motorcycles and seized 4 firearms, over a pound of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of marijuana. The six people arrested on scene were Devon Johnson, Travis Smith, Molly Mencimer, Amulfo Arzola, James Echeverria, and Troy Echeverria. They were arrested on charges ranging from outstanding arrest warrants to possession with intent to distribute and assault on a peace officer. Additional arrest warrants were pending at the time of the press release. SPEAR was assisted by Rifle PD, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado River Fire and Rescue, and the Garfield County Emergency Communication Authority.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle Police Department hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
Coffee and raw conversations between Rifle Police Officers and city residents will take over a local cafe this week, according to a news release. The Rifle Police Department is slated to host a Coffee with a Cop event at Whistle Pig Coffee Stop & Cafe at 9 a.m. Friday. The cafe is located in downtown Rifle, at 121 East 3rd St.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon
UPDATE 12:52 P.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 27: Interestate 70 is now open through Glenwood Canyon. Interstate 70 is closed eastbound at the Glenwood Springs exit through Glenwood Canyon for a wreck, a Garfield County alert states. There is currently no estimate for when the road might reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters: Uinta rail, term limits, Ukraine stance, justice?
The state of Utah has filed an amicus brief in support of the Uinta Basin Railway, a proposed 88-mile stretch of tracks from the oil fields in northeast Utah to the Union Pacific line along the Colorado River. The oil that would be transported is so viscous it must be loaded into heated tanker cars.
coloradosun.com
Massive rock slide halts operations at Glenwood Springs quarry. Mine opponents call for shut-down, investigation.
Last week, a massive rock slide buried the Mid-Continent limestone quarry above Glenwood Springs. City residents who have spent several years fighting a proposed expansion at the mine say the collapsed mountainside is an opportunity to scrutinize the operation. “The rock slide shines a light on the fact that this...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Robbie Ray Adams
Robbie Adams passed peacefully at his home in Glenwood Springs surrounded by family and friends after a year of multiple health issues. He was born in Gunnison, Colorado, to Paul and Olive Adams. The family moved to Glenwood Springs in 1956, then to Alamosa, Colorado, in 1963, and back to Glenwood Springs in 1966. Robbie lived the rest of his life in Glenwood Springs.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Public comments are being sought for post-flood Hanging Lake Trail improvements
The White River National Forest is seeking comments on its proposal to redesign and reconstruct sections of the Hanging Lake Trail following the damage caused to the trail by massive flooding in summer 2021. The trail and associated bridges suffered significant damage when mud and debris flows were triggered by...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
City looks to slather BBQ Cookoff onto Rifle Rendezvous
Succulent meats sizzling over iron grates and open flames are likely to accent one of Rifle’s biggest annual events this year. Rifle Main Street Manager Kim Burner told Rifle City Council last week the Greater Rifle Improvement Team (GRIT) plans to combine a barbecue cookoff with the Rifle Rendezvous.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: Recent Rifle High School sports action
Rifle High School wrestling and girls and boys basketball have been hard at it recently. Among them, the girls (7-9, 2-3) get set to play Summit away at 6 p.m. Friday. The boys (0-14, 0-6) also play Summit away but at 7 p.m. Friday. For wrestling, Rifle girls host a dual against Olathe at 5 p.m. Thursday while Rifle wrestling also prepares for a the 2023 Duff Seaney Invitational in Cañon City on Jan. 28.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Habitat for Humanity wants to build manufacturing facility on old uranium production site in Rifle
As Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley currently builds affordable housing units in south Rifle, it now wants to build toward the west. But instead of individual houses, it’s an entire manufacturing facility. Local Habitat President Gail Schwartz proposed to Rifle City Council last week an effort to build...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Gondola Giving grew this year, providing food and funds for LiftUp
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park almost tripled donation funds in 2022 for its Gondola Giving fundraiser. “I can’t emphasize enough the support from the community and to see the number of our guests that showed up to support the LiftUp organization,” Caverns Adventure Park General Manager Nancy Heard said.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Work progresses on methane capture at abandoned Redstone mines
Depending on how you measure, methane emissions in the atmosphere are up to 86 times more harmful than carbon-dioxide emissions. The abandoned coal mines near Redstone threaten the environment with leaking methane. The Coal Basin Methane Project (CBMP) is working toward a plan to capture and dispose of the approximately 1.3 million cubic feet of methane trapped in the mines.
