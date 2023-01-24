Read full article on original website
'Gone Their Separate Ways': Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Pals Left Scratching Their Heads Over Bizarre Bromance Fallout
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."But that may have been part of the problem."Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then,"...
buzzfeednews.com
Kaia Gerber Is Being Called Out For Suggesting That Filmmakers And TV Executives Making “Art” Would Never “Sacrifice Their Vision” By Casting A “Nepo Baby” Who Isn’t Talented
In the past year or so, the internet has been rife with discussions about the role that nepotism plays across fashion and showbiz industries. And being that Kaia Gerber followed in the footsteps of her famous mother, her name is among those now firmly intertwined in the ongoing discourse. In...
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Cast A Trans Model As The Love Interest In Her "Lavender Haze" Video And Fans Are Thanking Her For The Representation
Laith Ashley thanked Swift "for being an ally" after the video's premiere, saying "representation matters." Taylor Swift's much-anticipated music video for "Lavender Haze" is now out, after premiering Friday at (when else?) midnight. Laith Ashley, a trans model and activist, stars in the video as Swift's love interest. In a...
Here’s What ‘Treason’ Star Charlie Cox Said He Doesn’t Like to Think About
In the recent Netflix thriller Treason, Charlie Cox plays a spy with a complicated past that returns to haunt him. Adam, his character in the series, isn’t an easy person to root for, with the questionable choices he’s made and how he deals with them in the present.
