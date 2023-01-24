ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

'Gone Their Separate Ways': Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Pals Left Scratching Their Heads Over Bizarre Bromance Fallout

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."But that may have been part of the problem."Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then,"...
buzzfeednews.com

Kaia Gerber Is Being Called Out For Suggesting That Filmmakers And TV Executives Making “Art” Would Never “Sacrifice Their Vision” By Casting A “Nepo Baby” Who Isn’t Talented

In the past year or so, the internet has been rife with discussions about the role that nepotism plays across fashion and showbiz industries. And being that Kaia Gerber followed in the footsteps of her famous mother, her name is among those now firmly intertwined in the ongoing discourse. In...

