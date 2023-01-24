Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: No. 6 Ohio State puts winning ways on the line in rivalry showdown at No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fishbowl Improv to bring back annual Tides Comedy FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Retired Columbus police officer says empathy is big part of police de-escalation training
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "De-escalation starts in the academy when you are a recruit officer going through 29 weeks of training," retired Columbus police officer Larry Nelson said. Nelson spent 28 years on the force and was part of CPD's advanced training unit, before retiring in Jan. 2023. He...
myfox28columbus.com
'Heartbroken and saddened;' Columbus police chief on video of Tyre Nichols' beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said she is heartbroken and saddened after watching the videos of Tyre Nichols released by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop on January 7. The video, which was released in...
myfox28columbus.com
Video: Confused hawk steals stuffed chicken toy from dog in Granville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you think a hawk can't steal something from your backyard, then think again!. A hawk was scoping out the Granville area during a snowstorm, looking for its next meal, when it landed in Nancie Snyder's backyard. Her dogs started barking when the hawk appeared...
myfox28columbus.com
Man arrested in connection with deadly Grove City shooting in 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested a man connected to a fatal shooting in Grove City. Willie Williams was arrested on Wednesday. Williams and another man, Andre Darthard, were wanted for complicity in homicide in the shooting that happened on Dec. 26, 2021. According to police, officers responded...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person injured in north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a car crash in north Columbus early Friday morning. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on State Route 315 near Ackerman Road. Police said one person was taken to OSU Main in stable condition. Southbound lanes were closed for over...
myfox28columbus.com
20-year-old arrested for east Columbus murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted for murder in east Columbus has been arrested. Dayveion Carroll, 20, was arrested on Wednesday. He is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Saadiq Teague on Jan. 16. The deadly shooting happened along South Hampton Road just before 12:30 p.m. Police arrived...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus woman accused of kidnapping young twins faces new felony charges for car theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — New felony charges came down Friday against the woman accused in the high-profile kidnappings of one five-month-old twins days before Christmas. A Franklin County grand jury indicted Nalah Jackson for the thefts of two more cars in a case that happened weeks prior to the abductions.
myfox28columbus.com
Search continues for suspect in west Columbus police chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A wanted suspect escaped police after a high-speed chase and manhunt involving multiple agencies in west Columbus early Thursday morning. More than a dozen officers, including a K-9 officer, from Columbus Police, Grandview Heights Police, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched the area along McKinley and Grandview Avenues for roughly an hour.
myfox28columbus.com
'He was an average kid,' Grandfather of 14-year-old charged in New Years Eve homicide says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The founder of a Columbus anti-violence group says more work needs to be done after two juveniles are charged in connection with two separate deadly shootings within days of each other. "We have to show them how you earn respect," said Sean Stevenson, the founder...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus couple indicted in the death of 8-month-old boy, plead 'not guilty'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus couple arrested in connection with the death of an eight-month-old baby were back in court Friday. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, both plead "not guilty" to involuntary manslaughter and three counts of endangering children. Both Dawson and March Jr. are...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Police celebrate 138th recruit class
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After completing more than 30 weeks of training, the 138th Columbus police graduating class will soon hit the streets. 31 recruits officially graduated Friday, but the city is still short a number of officers it wants to help protect and serve. It comes at a...
myfox28columbus.com
Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
myfox28columbus.com
614 Restaurant Week arrives in Columbus, Barrel and Boar previews favorite dishes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Restaurant Week is here in Columbus!. The event is presented by Revolution Mortgage and this year's beneficiary is the Children’s Hunger Alliance. Barrel and Boar stopped by Good Day Columbus on Wednesday to share some of their favorite dishes. Residents have the chance...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police searching for suspect after man killed while looking for stolen car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect in the case of a homicide from earlier this month. Police were called to the 3500 block of South High Street around 9:19 a.m. on January 14th, 2023 on report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man facedown in the parking lot of a McDonald's suffering from gunshot wounds and unresponsive. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
myfox28columbus.com
Pair arrested for attempted theft leads to stolen catalytic converters, tires, and trailer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man and a woman who police say returned to steal more tires were caught, which led officers to more stolen items. Chillicothe police said Ronald Perkins, 48, and Maridra Stepp, 42, were arrested on Jan. 25 while Perkins was using an impact drill to take tires off of vehicles at Herrnstein Auto lot. Stepp was in the driver's seat.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus devoting more money, resources to fight gun crimes with federal partners
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders and federal authorities are planning to devote more resources to combating gun crimes in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Public Safety Director Robert Clark, and Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts were joined by U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker and ATF Director Steve Dettelbach during a Thursday news conference. Columbus officials announced a partnership with federal agents and federal prosecutors to combat gun crimes through more manpower, new technology, and more money.
myfox28columbus.com
Olentangy Schools superintendent to retire after 20 years in the district
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Superintendent Mark T. Raiff is set to resign from Olentangy Schools after 20 years with the fourth-largest school district in Ohio. Raiff began as an assistant principal at Olentangy High School in 2003. He later became Principal at Liberty High School, chief academic officer for the district, and has served as superintendent of Olentangy Schools for the past eight years.
myfox28columbus.com
Mother, boyfriend indicted in the death of 8-month-old boy, according to court documents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus couple arrested in connection with the death of the woman's eight-month-old son was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. A Franklin County grand jury charged both Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, with involuntary manslaughter and three counts of endangering children.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo closed Wednesday due to inclement weather
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather. “The safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority. Please know that the animals continue to be in great care, thanks to our devoted Animal Care and Facilities teams,” the zoo said on social media.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: clouds and rain on the way this weekend with above average temps
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Saturday is looking cloudy and Sunday will be wet. On the bright side, temperatures will be above average. A deep, low-pressure center is moving across northern Lake Superior this afternoon with gusty winds from Ohio to Minnesota. As it drags a front through Ohio tonight, scattered rain and snow showers will be possible.
Comments / 0