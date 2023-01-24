ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Video: Confused hawk steals stuffed chicken toy from dog in Granville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you think a hawk can't steal something from your backyard, then think again!. A hawk was scoping out the Granville area during a snowstorm, looking for its next meal, when it landed in Nancie Snyder's backyard. Her dogs started barking when the hawk appeared...
GRANVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man arrested in connection with deadly Grove City shooting in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested a man connected to a fatal shooting in Grove City. Willie Williams was arrested on Wednesday. Williams and another man, Andre Darthard, were wanted for complicity in homicide in the shooting that happened on Dec. 26, 2021. According to police, officers responded...
GROVE CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured in north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a car crash in north Columbus early Friday morning. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on State Route 315 near Ackerman Road. Police said one person was taken to OSU Main in stable condition. Southbound lanes were closed for over...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

20-year-old arrested for east Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted for murder in east Columbus has been arrested. Dayveion Carroll, 20, was arrested on Wednesday. He is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Saadiq Teague on Jan. 16. The deadly shooting happened along South Hampton Road just before 12:30 p.m. Police arrived...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Search continues for suspect in west Columbus police chase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A wanted suspect escaped police after a high-speed chase and manhunt involving multiple agencies in west Columbus early Thursday morning. More than a dozen officers, including a K-9 officer, from Columbus Police, Grandview Heights Police, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched the area along McKinley and Grandview Avenues for roughly an hour.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus couple indicted in the death of 8-month-old boy, plead 'not guilty'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus couple arrested in connection with the death of an eight-month-old baby were back in court Friday. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, both plead "not guilty" to involuntary manslaughter and three counts of endangering children. Both Dawson and March Jr. are...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Police celebrate 138th recruit class

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After completing more than 30 weeks of training, the 138th Columbus police graduating class will soon hit the streets. 31 recruits officially graduated Friday, but the city is still short a number of officers it wants to help protect and serve. It comes at a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police searching for suspect after man killed while looking for stolen car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect in the case of a homicide from earlier this month. Police were called to the 3500 block of South High Street around 9:19 a.m. on January 14th, 2023 on report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man facedown in the parking lot of a McDonald's suffering from gunshot wounds and unresponsive. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Pair arrested for attempted theft leads to stolen catalytic converters, tires, and trailer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man and a woman who police say returned to steal more tires were caught, which led officers to more stolen items. Chillicothe police said Ronald Perkins, 48, and Maridra Stepp, 42, were arrested on Jan. 25 while Perkins was using an impact drill to take tires off of vehicles at Herrnstein Auto lot. Stepp was in the driver's seat.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus devoting more money, resources to fight gun crimes with federal partners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders and federal authorities are planning to devote more resources to combating gun crimes in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Public Safety Director Robert Clark, and Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts were joined by U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker and ATF Director Steve Dettelbach during a Thursday news conference. Columbus officials announced a partnership with federal agents and federal prosecutors to combat gun crimes through more manpower, new technology, and more money.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Olentangy Schools superintendent to retire after 20 years in the district

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Superintendent Mark T. Raiff is set to resign from Olentangy Schools after 20 years with the fourth-largest school district in Ohio. Raiff began as an assistant principal at Olentangy High School in 2003. He later became Principal at Liberty High School, chief academic officer for the district, and has served as superintendent of Olentangy Schools for the past eight years.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Zoo closed Wednesday due to inclement weather

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather. “The safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority. Please know that the animals continue to be in great care, thanks to our devoted Animal Care and Facilities teams,” the zoo said on social media.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: clouds and rain on the way this weekend with above average temps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Saturday is looking cloudy and Sunday will be wet. On the bright side, temperatures will be above average. A deep, low-pressure center is moving across northern Lake Superior this afternoon with gusty winds from Ohio to Minnesota. As it drags a front through Ohio tonight, scattered rain and snow showers will be possible.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy