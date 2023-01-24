ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Getting Answers: LEGO moving offices from Enfield to Boston

By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Ryan Trowbridge
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Garage opening new store at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A clothing store aimed at creating inclusive fashion is opening in Holyoke. There is some good news for the Gen Z-ers of western Massachusetts. The Holyoke Mall is adding a new place to shop the latest trends. Local fashion icons will no longer have to cross the border to Connecticut to experience Garage’s inclusive designs.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: BHN Wellbeing Center opening and Railroad Hobby Show

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. Springfield leaders celebrated the opening of a new program, aimed at shortening the wait times for individuals seeking behavioral health treatment. On Friday morning, a ribbon cutting was held for the Behavioral...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westhampton woman sharing passion for jewelry with others

Longmeadow man sentenced for taking naked photos of girls without consent. Western Mass News was in Springfield Superior Court Friday morning for the sentencing of 22-year-old James McColley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A community is coming together to help a Chicopee family in need after losing their five-year-old boy...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: underutilized cancer screenings

Amherst woman shares story of survival for International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Amherst woman shares story of survival for International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Town by Town: BHN Wellbeing Center opening and Railroad hobby show. Updated: 5 hours ago. Town by Town: BHN Wellbeing Center opening and Railroad hobby show. Longmeadow man...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield owl in running to be ‘Superb Owl’ of 2023

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An owl in Springfield is in the running for ‘Superb Owl’ of the year. It’s a competition inspired by the accidental internet searches that come every year leading up to football’s biggest game. Clint Screechwood, a one-eyed screech owl from The Zoo...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Community coming together for Chicopee family after deadly fire

Longmeadow man sentenced for taking naked photos of girls without consent. Western Mass News was in Springfield Superior Court Friday morning for the sentencing of 22-year-old James McColley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Massachusetts lawmakers have introduced a bill to make free school lunches permanent in the Bay State. Westhampton...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Soaring egg prices having impact on local bakeries

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The soaring prices of eggs has been putting cracks in all of our wallets for weeks. Milk, butter, eggs, sugar, and chocolate are the ingredients needed at Koffee Kup Bakery in Springfield to make many of their sweet treats, but one of these ingredients has become more costly than the others.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local police address Tyre Nichols case, expected release of body cam video

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, two local police departments shared the importance of the positive relationship between law enforcement and residents as the Tyre Nichols investigation continued. As the nation awaits the release of police body cam video that will show what happened when Memphis, TN officers pulled over...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local DPW crews prepared for Wednesday storm

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many have been waiting for snow to arrive since winter officially began last month and local departments of public works said Wednesday that their crews are ready to respond to the storm. “It’s New England. We haven’t had much. A lot of people will say we...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Surprise Squad honors dedicated Agawam teacher

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back to kick-off the new year by honoring an outstanding educator in Agawam. Hundreds of students, teachers and administrators, town leaders, and family and friends of Sara Tryba packed the auditorium at the Roberta G. Doering School for one of our biggest and loudest surprises yet. When asked the question ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ some may say a singer, some a doctor or a lawyer, maybe even an astronaut.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Berkshire East busy with skiers despite mild winter temperatures

CHARLEMONT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While this winter has been mild so far, it hasn’t stopped people from hitting the slopes. The temperatures have been mostly mild so far this winter, but it is still business as usual at Berkshire East in Charlemont. On Wednesday, Western Mass News stopped by the 30-plus trail ski and snowboard area, where owner Jon Schaefer gave us an update on the season.
CHARLEMONT, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thunderbirds prepare for sold-out home games over the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds and gearing up for another eventful weekend. Between Friday night’s match-up and Saturday’s sellout hometown heroes’ game, parking and traffic are on many people’s minds. Friday night games are commonly known to bring in large crowds and lots of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Student turned instructor describes opportunities at Westfield flight school

Local departments of public works said Wednesday that their crews are ready to respond to the storm. Town by Town: Mayor Sarno at Merriam-Webster and HCC received funds. Town by Town: Mayor Sarno at Merriam-Webster and HCC received funds. Parents claim players from opposing basketball team made derogatory comments at...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: preventing injuries while shoveling

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Shoveling snow is on the to-do list every New England winter and while it can be simple for some, others can view it as a pain-filled chore. Dr. Ransom Morin, a chiropractor at Vitruvian Wellness Center in West Springfield, told Western Mass News that they see people coming in with back pain from shoveling every year.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield St. in Wilbraham has reopened after serious crash

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police responded to a serious crash on Friday morning on Springfield Street. After a car crashed into a utility pole knocking wires down, crews closed the street in the area of Wilton Drive to clear the scene. The cause of the crash in under investigation.
WILBRAHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy