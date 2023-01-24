Getting Answers: LEGO moving offices from Enfield to Boston

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back to kick-off the new year by honoring an outstanding educator in Agawam. Hundreds of students, teachers and administrators, town leaders, and family and friends of Sara Tryba packed the auditorium at the Roberta G. Doering School for one of our biggest and loudest surprises yet. When asked the question ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ some may say a singer, some a doctor or a lawyer, maybe even an astronaut.

