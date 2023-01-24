Read full article on original website
Beth Heide, 55, of Spirit Lake
A visitation for 55-year-old Beth Heide of Spirit Lake will be Monday, January 30th, from 4-7 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with a Celebration of Life being held at a later date in the summer. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of...
Change In Storm Track Prompts Winter Weather Warning For KIWA Area
Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory for Sioux and O’Brien Counties to a Winter Storm Warning, from 9:00 this evening until 6:00 Saturday evening. The Winter Weather Advisory previously issued for Lyon and Osceola Counties to go into effect at 9:00 this evening remains in effect for those counties.
Spencer Tiger Pas Preparing for Annual Performance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Friday night’s basketball games are going to come with some extra entertainment as the Spencer Tiger Pas put on their annual performance. Veteran Tiger Pa Chuck Illg joined Kevin Tlam on the KICD Morning Show on Wednesday noting while the performance is meant to entertain the crowd, it is also used as a fundraiser for a special cause.
Law Enforcement Urging Caution During Winter Games
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Great Lakes is going to be the place to be this weekend as the University of Okoboji Winter Games makes its annual return and that has local law enforcement urging caution. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Kevin Krull tells KICD News it is important to...
Allen “PeeWee” Swalve, 79, of Milford
A visitation for 79-year-old Allen “PeeWee” Swalve of Milford will be Wednesday, February 1st, from 5-7 p.m. at the Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Hay business back at it after Jan. 11 fire in Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About two weeks ago a fire destroyed a building and office at the Rock Valley Hay Auction in Iowa. The fire happened on the night of Jan. 11. The next day, the auction company was back selling hay. “Our operation continued at sun up,”...
Siouxland man wins $20,000 Iowa lottery prize
A Siouxland man claimed the big prize in Iowa Lottery's "Word Search" InstaPlay Game.
Moon River Auto takes off on former family property
DOON—Sometimes things have a funny way of turning out. Moon River Auto, founded by Dalton Lems in 2013, was running out of room as a salvage business and needed to relocate to a property that could handle its volume of parts inventory. “My dad used to own the original...
Additional Case of HPAI Confirmed in Buena Vista County
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — The High Pathogenic Avian Influenza that’s making domestic and wild birds sick across the country does not seem to be abating. Another case in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County was confirmed Wednesday. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig just discussed the...
Spencer’s Pullen and Davis to Cheer at Iowa Central
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – A couple of Spencer Cheerleaders are going to be cheering on the Tritons next fall. Aubrie Davis and Trinity Pullen officially signed their letters of intent to the Iowa Central Cheer team on Tuesday morning. The two soon-to-be Spencer Tiger graduates will be stepping in to a successful program.
Sibley-Ocheyedan School Board To Review Applications For Superintendent Position Monday
Sibley, Iowa — The superintendent of the Sibley-Ocheydan Community School District has tendered his resignation, and the Sibley-Ocheyedan School Board is seeking his replacement. Kyle Grimes is the chair of the school board. He says Superintendent James Craig’s last day is June 30th. Grimes talks about their timeline...
Sebastian Jespersen, 1 1/2, of Emmetsburg
A visitation for 1 1/2-year-old Sebastian Jespersen of Emmetsburg will be Monday, January 30th, from 3-6 p.m. at Martin Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Iowa's First Bird Flu Case Of 2023 Confirmed
(Des Moines, IA) -- Another case of bird flu has been confirmed in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it was found in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County, in northwest Iowa. It's the first new case of 2023. Last fall there were about a dozen outbreaks at commercial turkey or egg laying facilities, and in backyard flocks in the state. There were nearly 20-bird flu confirmations in Iowa in the spring of 2022.
Man Accused of Robbing Ace Hardware in Storm Lake Sentenced to Prison
A Rock Rapids man, who was charged with stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Ace Hardware in Storm Lake early last year, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison. 45-year-old Adam Nelson was sentenced to serve up...
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
Spencer Council Gets Update on Potential Traffic Flow Changes on South End of Town
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is continuing to work through plans on how to improve traffic flow and safety portions of Highway 71 on the south end of town. Representatives from Bolten and Menk met with the City Council on Monday to discuss findings of a traffic study that could potentially change the layout of a series of intersections known to be issues based on crash data that Traffic Engineer Jennifer McCoy calls above average.
Investigation Underway in Death of Emmetsburg Child
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– An investigation is underway following the death of a child in Emmetsburg. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation tells KICD News an initial 911 call was received by authorities in Palo Alto County last Thursday afternoon noting a child was unresponsive at a home in the 1600 block of 8th Street in Emmetsburg.
Steve Jones, 72, of Graettinger
Services for 72-year-old Steve Jones of Graettinger will be Tuesday, January 31st, at 11 a.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg with burial at Reading Cemetery in Farnhamville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of...
Estherville Lincoln Central Boys and Girls Basketball Completes Season Sweep of Tigers
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers went north to play Estherville Lincoln Central Tuesday night with some major conference race stakes involved. In the Spencer Girls 62-34 loss, the 3rd quarter was the difference maker, as ELC outscored the Tigers 26-5 in those 8 minutes. Estherville Lincoln Central’s Haylee Stokes scored 25 points while Jada Piercy lead the way for the Tigers with 10. Estherville Lincoln Central is now 15-0 and 5-0 in the Lakes Conference while the Tigers fll to 10-3 and 3-2 in the Conference.
Tractor rear-ended by semi-truck on Hwy 59 north of Slayton
SLAYTON, MN – A farm tractor was rear-ended by a semi-truck Monday morning on Highway 59 north of Slayton. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:40 Monday morning, a 1990 International Hydro-186 Tractor and a 2006 Peterbilt 549 Semi-truck were traveling northbound on Highway 59 in Murray County north of Slayton. Near the intersection with 141.
