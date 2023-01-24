FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. (BRPROUD) – The No. 8 ranked LSU Gymnastics team fell on the road to No. 23 Arkansas, 197.475-197.250, Friday night in Fayetteville. Haleigh Bryant finished with a 39.575 for the meet, good enough to earn her once again the All-Around title for the night. Bryant has earned the title in all five meets so far this season.

