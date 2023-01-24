Read full article on original website
Visitors List: LSU Set For Busy Weekend Of Recruiting
Tigers have their foot on the gas in the 2024 recruiting class, hosting several key targets to Death Valley.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: How good is LSU women's basketball? We, and the Tigers, are about to find out.
When Kim Mulkey arrived at LSU in April 2021, everyone knew she would make the women’s basketball program a winner again. No one, not even Mulkey, could have imagined this much success this fast. After going 26-6 in her first season with a second-place Southeastern Conference finish behind only...
brproud.com
#8 LSU Gymnastics falls to #23 Arkansas on the road
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. (BRPROUD) – The No. 8 ranked LSU Gymnastics team fell on the road to No. 23 Arkansas, 197.475-197.250, Friday night in Fayetteville. Haleigh Bryant finished with a 39.575 for the meet, good enough to earn her once again the All-Around title for the night. Bryant has earned the title in all five meets so far this season.
wbrz.com
LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary
Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team toured the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly referred to as Angola, on Wednesday afternoon and left with a better understanding of how the prison system works, while also learning more about the prisoners. "I mean, I honestly was kind of scared. I didn't...
LSU football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Brian Kelly’s first season with LSU football can be deemed a success. He led the Tigers to playoff contention up until the final couple weeks of the season and back to the SEC title game for the first time since Joe Burrow led the program to a national title.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'I want a statue:' LSU basketball transfer Angel Reese apologizes for nothing, and no one has stopped her yet
BATON ROUGE – Few emanate the spirit of Baltimore more than Angel Reese. Free-spirited but not afraid of work, a magnetic charisma that beams brightly: She’s loud and gritty but not noisy. She oozes unbridled confidence on and off the court. Maryland will always be home for the...
Southeastern Women’s Basketball wins 3rd game in a row behind career night from Hailey Giaratano
Southeastern put on a good show against New Orleans as Hailey Giaratano put up a career high of 24 points in the win.
brproud.com
‘It was always LSU’: Dylan Crews’ journey to the Boot
BATON ROUGE, La. – Second-year head coach Jay Johnson remembers watching Dylan Crews since the Orlando native was 15 years old. Although Dylan thought about entering the draft as a senior in high school, he knew it was always LSU. “People say that he had a high number. There...
LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake
LSU made a pretty awkward mistake when it came to paying coach Brian Kelly this season. A report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor found that LSU accidentally paid Kelly over $1 million more than he was owed, according to Holly Duchmann of the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The report suggests that the school began... The post LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
VIDEO: LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead.
Lake Charles American Press
LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today
There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
Suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks case released from Baton Rouge jail, records show
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
brproud.com
Students say LSU focusing on drinking in death, alleged rape of Madison Brooks is wrong
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The death and alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks has many of her classmates frustrated by the university’s focus on underage drinking instead of sexual assault prevention. It has sparked a conversation on campus about consent. Over a week ago, Brooks, 19,...
NOLA.com
Bar shut down, anger at LSU: Madison Brooks' death has ripple effects on campus and beyond
The death of an LSU student raped before being fatally struck by a car sent shockwaves through campus Tuesday while state regulators suspended a popular bar's liquor license, four suspects appeared for bond hearings and sexual assault activists called for her death to serve as a wakeup call about rape culture.
brproud.com
Teen balances sports while earning college degree, high school diploma
PORT BARRE, La (BRPROUD) – This Standout Student is booked and busy. She’s working on earning her high school diploma, a college degree and more. “Oh, my goodness, I have to have a schedule every week just to make sure everything flows perfectly,” said Lenzie Buller, 17.
WAFB.com
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning.
brproud.com
BRPD chief asks for prayers prior to release of Tyre Nichols video
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Video of the police stop involving 29-year-old Tyre Nichols will be released by the City of Memphis at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Tyre Nichols’ family spoke to the media on Friday morning prior to the release of the video. Shelby County...
brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
Baton Rouge man goes from wrongful prison sentence to ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Archie Williams, a Louisiana native, was wrongfully incarcerated for 37 years for aggravated rape, battery and murder. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Baton Rouge singer will perform on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” Williams was exonerated in 2019. He told Prison Legal News in a 2021 interview, “I knew I was […]
