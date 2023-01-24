ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

#8 LSU Gymnastics falls to #23 Arkansas on the road

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. (BRPROUD) – The No. 8 ranked LSU Gymnastics team fell on the road to No. 23 Arkansas, 197.475-197.250, Friday night in Fayetteville. Haleigh Bryant finished with a 39.575 for the meet, good enough to earn her once again the All-Around title for the night. Bryant has earned the title in all five meets so far this season.
LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary

Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team toured the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly referred to as Angola, on Wednesday afternoon and left with a better understanding of how the prison system works, while also learning more about the prisoners. "I mean, I honestly was kind of scared. I didn't...
‘It was always LSU’: Dylan Crews’ journey to the Boot

BATON ROUGE, La. – Second-year head coach Jay Johnson remembers watching Dylan Crews since the Orlando native was 15 years old. Although Dylan thought about entering the draft as a senior in high school, he knew it was always LSU. “People say that he had a high number. There...
LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake

LSU made a pretty awkward mistake when it came to paying coach Brian Kelly this season. A report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor found that LSU accidentally paid Kelly over $1 million more than he was owed, according to Holly Duchmann of the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The report suggests that the school began... The post LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today

There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
