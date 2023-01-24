Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna & All 6 Kids, Ages 10 To 26, Dance ‘Under The Moon’ On Family Trip To Africa: Video
Madonna got down and boogied with her adorable family during their incredible getaway to Africa. The original Material Girl, 64, took to her Instagram to share a video of herself and her six kids — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, twins Stella and Estere, 10 — dancing at night during a festive party. “Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓,” Madonna captioned the clip, apparently referencing the Maasai tribe in Kenya.
Madonna admits she’s ‘struggling to understand how to be a mother’
It hasn’t been easy for Madonna to get into the groove of parenthood, admitting that she’s “still struggling to understand how to be a mother.” The “Papa Don’t Preach” mom of six made the confession in an interview published in the Italian, French and Spanish issues of Vanity Fair Wednesday. The superstar — who shocked in lingerie while celebrating Christmas with four of her kids — also conceded that it isn’t always easy for her offspring to deal with her unconventional approach to parenting. “Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge,” the 64-year-old declared. “No one gives you...
musictimes.com
Madonna Called a 'Grotesque Trainwreck' Ahead of 40th Anniversary World Tour
Madonna was hurled with crazy insults by Piers Morgan ahead of her 40th anniversary world tour. While many critics have criticized Piers Morgan for "misogynistic" remarks he made about Madonna, his words naturally could have stung the artist and it is also likely that some would even echo the same sentiments.
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Where There’s Smoke! Smokey Robinson Reveals Affair With Motown Icon Diana Ross
Legendary soul singer Smokey Robinson is at a point in his life and career where he’s ready to tell it all, including his past affair with fellow Motown icon Diana Ross. Robinson sat down for a tell-all interview on VladTV where he opened up about his history with Ross which dates back to their upbringing in Detroit. The “Cruisin” singer first met Ross when he was 12 years old and lived four doors down from the future Supremes lead singer.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Gives Strange Response to Restaurant Meltdown
Britney Spears has apparently responded to reports about her public meltdown ... but it's as confusing as her erratic behavior in the restaurant. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday and posted an illustration of a sexy woman in sunglasses, sitting at a small table with her purse on top. The caption reads, "They told me I couldn't that's why I did!"
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Tatjana Patitz, a fashion icon and one of the "original supermodels" who appeared alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, has died, according to a statement released by Vogue.
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers
Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
People Are Calling Out Gwen Stefani After She Repeatedly Said She's Japanese In An Interview
"Gwen Stefani telling an Asian American interviewer that she identifies as Japanese is the kind of oblivion i'm trying to channel in this dark, cruel world."
The actor who played Ashley Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" was shot down by the Germans in World War II
Leslie Howard Steiner (1893 - 1943) was an English actor, director, and producer who is best known for his role as Ashley Wilkes in the classic 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind. As a young adult even before he got into the movies, Leslie became interested in the war effort. During World War I, he voluntarily enlisted as a private in the British Army.
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
Comments / 0