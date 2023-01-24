Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook
There is the potential for freezing rain and freezing drizzle next wee The highest risk of ice-related impact is north and west of DFW, but there is a low risk in the Metroplex Monday night and Tuesday. Consider altering your travel plans and stocking up on essential items if you are in the orange or red area. NOTE: These graphics display the potential for new ice accumulation during the time frames shown. The ice could worsen if ice remains from the preceding day.
easttexasradio.com
Weekend Weather
There is the potential for some wintry precipitation next week. However, the most likely scenario is freezing rain to impact areas north and west of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. It could occur any morning from Monday through Thursday when chilly arctic air is in place. Expect cold rain expected elsewhere. The NWS will continue to assess ice accumulations and impacts as the event approaches.
WFAA
Another round of wintry weather next week? Some in North Texas have a chance.
DALLAS — After snow in parts of the region on Tuesday, could we be in for another wintry mix next week?. First off, the good news: This weekend doesn't look too bad!. After lots of sunshine Friday, clouds are back on Saturday. A few showers are possible, mainly to the east of the metroplex, but it's nothing to cancel plans over.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 25)
Storm Spotter Training Program Scheduled for Monday, Jan 30. The 2023 spring severe weather season is pretty close, and the National Weather Service (NWS)and local public safety officials want you to be ready. Therefore, the National Weather Service Office (NWS) out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Lamar County on Monday, Jan 30, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Paris Police Department. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the City of Paris partners with the National Weather Service for the program.
Tennessee Man Brought Back to Hopkins County On Warrants
January 27th, 2023 – Eric Montreal Anderson a.k.a. EBG-Ejizzle, a resident on Memphis, TN was brought back to Hopkins County by Sheriff’s deputies on several outstanding warrants. Deputies traveled to the Horry County Jail in South Carolina to retrieve the accused. Anderson fancies himself a rapper, and has...
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
KTEN.com
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
easttexasradio.com
Homeless Count In Paris
The Red River Homeless Coalition will conduct a Point-In-Time Count for Lamar County today. Two counts will occur, one for people living on the streets or other sites not meant to be a habitation, and the other for those living in shelters.
Hopkins County District Attorney: Clayton Reynolds
A Press Release Regarding the Arrest, Trial and Sentencing of Clayton Reynolds. January 26, 2023 – DCSO Deputy Samantha Manrique met up with DPS Trooper Sgt. Kain to make an arrest on Clayton Reynolds in downtown Cooper, Texas on July 7, 2022. At that time, Mr. Reynolds had two warrants for his arrest for two third-degree felony assaults, both against the same woman who is the mother of his children. During this time, Mr. Reynolds had been heavily using methamphetamine and was experiencing delusions regarding the mother of his children. As a result of these delusions, Mr. Reynolds was calling 911 repeatedly. This is what prompted the meeting between Sgt. Kain and Deputy Manrique.
ktalnews.com
Be ready for excessively heavy rain event Tuesday
As an upper-level trough of low pressure moved east of the area, clear skies returned by late Sunday. The upper-level flow will be from the northwest allowing temperatures to crater for Monday morning. Lows will plummet into the 20s along the north of the I-30 corridor, while the rest of the area will be near or just below freezing. Monday will find abundant sunshine with afternoon highs ranging through the 50s. Take time to enjoy your Monday because there will be a significantly wet and possibly stormy weather event unfolding in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday. This event will last through the day Tuesday into the overnight hours before ending very early Wednesday morning.
Modified ATV stolen from Titus County property
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an ATV has been stolen from the back yard of someone’s residence. Authorities believe that the ATV was stolen from the property on the 300 block of Titus County Road 4231 between Monday, Jan. 23. and Thursday, Jan. 26. According to officials, the […]
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
KTEN.com
Whitewright man killed in three-vehicle crash
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A Whitewright man died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 in Fannin County. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper K. Sanmann said 57-year-old Jonathan Davenport was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle south of Randolph when he slowed down on Highway 121 to make a left-hand turn on County Road 4642.
KXII.com
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boars Going Hog Wild in McKinney Neighborhood
Some homeowners in a McKinney neighborhood say wild hogs are leaving a trail of destruction and getting too close for comfort. “I've never seen bacon run in front of me,” said Mike Danielson, who spotted a trio of feral hogs while driving his daughter to school Thursday morning. “The...
Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19
January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
easttexasradio.com
City Of Sulphur Springs Hosts Groundbreaking For Senior Citizen Center
The City of Sulphur Springs is excited to break ground on the construction of the City’s Senior Citizen Center. The City will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the construction site at 301 Oak Avenue, Sulphur Springs. A Community Development Block Grant...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
Man struck and killed by traffic in southeast Fort Worth
A man has died at JPS hospital after being run over by traffic in Fort Worth last night. Mark Walker was on foot, heading north in a lane of traffic on Wichita Street near Martin in southeast Fort Worth.
Comments / 0