First female Navajo Council Speaker elected
NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation government is making history once again. The tribe’s legislative branch has elected Crystalyne Curley as its new council speaker, making her the first woman to serve in that position.
It comes after Buu Nygren became the nation's youngest president and Richelle Montoya the first female vice president.
