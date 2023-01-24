ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Mountain lion known as P-81 found dead of likely vehicle strike

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A radio-collared mountain lion known as P-81 was found dead on Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road in the western Santa Monica Mountains following a likely vehicle strike, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area announced Friday. What You Need To Know. P-81 is...
SANTA MONICA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal law enforcement officials decry video of fatal Memphis police beating

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With officers on standby for possible protests in response to the release of graphic video depicting the fatal beating of a 29- year-old Black man by five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers, Southland law enforcement officials Friday universally condemned the chilling images. “The grotesque actions I...
MEMPHIS, TN
spectrumnews1.com

Biden calls man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (CNS) — The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call Thursday from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”. What You Need To...
ALHAMBRA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Turning trash to electricity in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. — Landfills in the state are required to burn gases produced by decomposing trash. Some landfills flare or destroy the gas, but Orange County Waste and Recycling is taking landfill gases from trash and turning it into electricity. In 2021, the agency said the landfill in Irvine...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for weekend-long closure

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday evening and through this weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another, and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays.
CORONA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Explosion at USC science building prompts evacuation

LOS ANGELES — An explosion of unknown size and origin occurred Thursday in a three-story science building on the USC campus, and one person was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries. The blast was reported at about 4 p.m. in the Neely Petroleum Building at 923 Bloom Walk,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Council votes to allow 1 month grace period for tenants behind on rent

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council tentatively voted Friday to provide tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, adding to an ordinance adopted last week implementing universal just-cause rules for evictions. What You Need...
spectrumnews1.com

Ontario International Airport eyes new terminal

ONTARIO, Calif. — When the pandemic grounded flights, Ontario International Airport suffered along with airlines and airports nationwide. But there was a silver lining. One of the 10 largest processors of cargo in North America saw a 20% bump in traffic as homebound shoppers turned to online retail. Now...
ONTARIO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LGBTQ student finds haven as school confronts homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — There’s a national wave of declining college enrollment. California is no exception. Plus, under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 state budget proposal, funding for community colleges could dip. Typically, community colleges don’t guarantee housing for students. Removing this barrier leads to big improvements, though,...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy