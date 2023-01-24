Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Screw Top or Cork ?Peter DillsPasadena, CA
LAPD Chief Michel Moore on recent string of deadly incidents, use-of-force
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Deadly encounters with police are top of mind as the country awaits to see a video that shows police brutally beating a man in Memphis. The arrest video of Tyre Nichols is said to be reminiscent of that of Rodney King, who was beaten by four Los Angeles Police Department officers in 1991.
Mountain lion known as P-81 found dead of likely vehicle strike
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A radio-collared mountain lion known as P-81 was found dead on Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road in the western Santa Monica Mountains following a likely vehicle strike, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area announced Friday. What You Need To Know. P-81 is...
SoCal law enforcement officials decry video of fatal Memphis police beating
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With officers on standby for possible protests in response to the release of graphic video depicting the fatal beating of a 29- year-old Black man by five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers, Southland law enforcement officials Friday universally condemned the chilling images. “The grotesque actions I...
LA's bus driver shortage has led to around 10,000 canceled trips a month
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A shortage of bus drivers in Los Angeles resulted in around 10,000 canceled DASH routes a month over the last two years, or an average of 15% of scheduled trips, a Department of Transportation representative told the City Council’s Transportation Committee Wednesday. It’s part...
Biden calls man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (CNS) — The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call Thursday from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”. What You Need To...
Turning trash to electricity in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. — Landfills in the state are required to burn gases produced by decomposing trash. Some landfills flare or destroy the gas, but Orange County Waste and Recycling is taking landfill gases from trash and turning it into electricity. In 2021, the agency said the landfill in Irvine...
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for weekend-long closure
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday evening and through this weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another, and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays.
Seafood brunch is back at WeHo staple celebrating 10 years in business
LOS ANGELES — Connie and Ted’s is celebrating 10 years serving the West Hollywood community. They are known for their fresh seafood, which is now expanding to brunch. Connie and Ted’s is at 8171 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood.
John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
Explosion at USC science building prompts evacuation
LOS ANGELES — An explosion of unknown size and origin occurred Thursday in a three-story science building on the USC campus, and one person was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries. The blast was reported at about 4 p.m. in the Neely Petroleum Building at 923 Bloom Walk,...
LA Council votes to allow 1 month grace period for tenants behind on rent
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council tentatively voted Friday to provide tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, adding to an ordinance adopted last week implementing universal just-cause rules for evictions. What You Need...
Ontario International Airport eyes new terminal
ONTARIO, Calif. — When the pandemic grounded flights, Ontario International Airport suffered along with airlines and airports nationwide. But there was a silver lining. One of the 10 largest processors of cargo in North America saw a 20% bump in traffic as homebound shoppers turned to online retail. Now...
LGBTQ student finds haven as school confronts homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — There’s a national wave of declining college enrollment. California is no exception. Plus, under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 state budget proposal, funding for community colleges could dip. Typically, community colleges don’t guarantee housing for students. Removing this barrier leads to big improvements, though,...
