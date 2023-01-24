ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New one-stop spot for upscale entertainment in Cedar Park

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new one-stop spot for upscale entertainment coming to Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House, located at 1400 Discovery Blvd., is having a soft opening next week and a grand opening on February 20. Spare Birdie offers entertainment including immersive, augmented reality golf bays, string pin...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Eater

Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday in Austin

Mardi Gras season right now, and Fat Tuesday — aka the final day of the Carnival season — takes place on Tuesday, February 21. Now is when people celebrate America’s finest excuse for weekday drinking and eating tons of cake and crawfish. Grab that king cake, and hit up these restaurant and bar events fully loaded with New Orleans cocktails and food.
AUSTIN, TX
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Austin Food Trucks Taiwanese Spot Song La and Hot Dog Joint T-Loc Have Reopened

Two Austin food trucks — Taiwanese food truck Song La and T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dog — have or will reopen this year. After closing tentatively at the end of last year, Song La was able to reopen for business this month. It reopened at its usual address within the Thicket Food Truck Park as of January 14. Co-owners Aleksandr Karpets and Sun-Yun Yang said that they were closing in December because they were “trying to figure out a way to stay in Austin,” according to the Instagram post. Yang told Community Impact that they “resolved the living situation.”
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Austin’s Best Shops for Western Wear, Cowboy Boots and Other Texas Treasures

Allens Boots is a South Congress classic with a red cowboy boot sign you can recognize from a mile away. With a focus on tradition, Allens can outfit guests with kicks for hard work or fashion-forward style. The shop’s Wall of Fame showcases the many prominent celebrities who have visited this boot haven for a true Texas experience — this is where to bring out-of-towners looking to leave with a souvenir pair of boots.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything

Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KILLEEN, TX
inforney.com

Dahlia Cafe under new ownership; minimal changes planned

A new family has taken on the legacy of Dahlia Café. Pete Juarez purchased the business in November 2022. He hired his son, Taylor Juarez, to take on the role of general manager, and his daughter-in-law, Elideth Juarez, to work as the front-of-house manager. Dahlia’s was originally opened in...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
CBS Austin

Two Austin restaurants recognized in Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023

Yelp announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list Wednesday, and two restaurants in Austin made the cut. Sitting at number 22 is 1618 Asian Fusion, located at 1618 E Riverside Dr. Yelp describes it as a “first-of-its-kind locally owned and operated family restaurant exploring Asia’s diverse food landscape.”
