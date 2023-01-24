Two Austin food trucks — Taiwanese food truck Song La and T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dog — have or will reopen this year. After closing tentatively at the end of last year, Song La was able to reopen for business this month. It reopened at its usual address within the Thicket Food Truck Park as of January 14. Co-owners Aleksandr Karpets and Sun-Yun Yang said that they were closing in December because they were “trying to figure out a way to stay in Austin,” according to the Instagram post. Yang told Community Impact that they “resolved the living situation.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO