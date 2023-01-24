Read full article on original website
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
Eater
Nashville Whiskey Bar Is Opening on Rainey With Hot Chicken and Infused Spirits
Nashville whiskey distillery Standard Proof Whiskey Co. is opening a second tasting room on Rainey Street, bringing a Tennessee food menu with it. The tasting room will be at 51 Rainey Street, on the ground floor of the SkyHouse building, and is slated to open Wednesday, February 1. Standard Proof...
Eater
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location
New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
The Most Expensive Cup of Coffee You’ve Ever Seen is for Sale in Austin
Hey, if you stopped buying a cup of this coffee everyday you'd actually be able to buy a brand new home by June, looking at you Gen Zers. So, there's a place called Proud Mary cafe they've got locations in Australia, Portland, and Austin, TX, and they're selling the most expensive cup of coffee you'll ever see.
fox7austin.com
New one-stop spot for upscale entertainment in Cedar Park
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new one-stop spot for upscale entertainment coming to Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House, located at 1400 Discovery Blvd., is having a soft opening next week and a grand opening on February 20. Spare Birdie offers entertainment including immersive, augmented reality golf bays, string pin...
Expensive taste? $150 cup of coffee offered at an Austin café
Proud Mary cafe – with locations in Australia, Portland and Austin – has doubled down on the “coffee has become too expensive” cliche and is offering a cup of coffee for $150.
This Austin restaurant has the best tacos in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos, it’s a dish that can be fused with any cuisine in the world and can be as simple as a tortilla and some cheese or as complex as your foodie mind can conjure up. But there are not many concoctions out there that can compete with some grade-A fish tacos.
Eater
Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday in Austin
Mardi Gras season right now, and Fat Tuesday — aka the final day of the Carnival season — takes place on Tuesday, February 21. Now is when people celebrate America’s finest excuse for weekday drinking and eating tons of cake and crawfish. Grab that king cake, and hit up these restaurant and bar events fully loaded with New Orleans cocktails and food.
Eater
New Dog-Friendly Bar Opens in Central East Austin With Food From a José Andrés Alum
A new bar and lounge, Lucky’s, is heading to Central East Austin. Lucky’s is moving into 1050 East 11th Street, in the space that Italian restaurant Sagra vacated in 2016, is open now with limited hours, expanding to regular hours on Tuesday, January 31. Lucky’s will serve small...
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
Eater
Austin Food Trucks Taiwanese Spot Song La and Hot Dog Joint T-Loc Have Reopened
Two Austin food trucks — Taiwanese food truck Song La and T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dog — have or will reopen this year. After closing tentatively at the end of last year, Song La was able to reopen for business this month. It reopened at its usual address within the Thicket Food Truck Park as of January 14. Co-owners Aleksandr Karpets and Sun-Yun Yang said that they were closing in December because they were “trying to figure out a way to stay in Austin,” according to the Instagram post. Yang told Community Impact that they “resolved the living situation.”
Central Texas Mexican restaurant serving up some of America’s best fish tacos: report
If you love food, then you're probably aware of the insane popularity that Mexican cuisine has in the U.S. and fish tacos are a staple in so many restaurants around the country.
tribeza.com
Austin’s Best Shops for Western Wear, Cowboy Boots and Other Texas Treasures
Allens Boots is a South Congress classic with a red cowboy boot sign you can recognize from a mile away. With a focus on tradition, Allens can outfit guests with kicks for hard work or fashion-forward style. The shop’s Wall of Fame showcases the many prominent celebrities who have visited this boot haven for a true Texas experience — this is where to bring out-of-towners looking to leave with a souvenir pair of boots.
Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything
Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: Runa from Austin Animal Center
Runa is a 4-year-old boxer mix. This is her second time having to stay at the shelter -- both times through no fault of her own. Runa is looking for a stable place to call home, forever.
inforney.com
Dahlia Cafe under new ownership; minimal changes planned
A new family has taken on the legacy of Dahlia Café. Pete Juarez purchased the business in November 2022. He hired his son, Taylor Juarez, to take on the role of general manager, and his daughter-in-law, Elideth Juarez, to work as the front-of-house manager. Dahlia’s was originally opened in...
CBS Austin
Two Austin restaurants recognized in Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023
Yelp announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list Wednesday, and two restaurants in Austin made the cut. Sitting at number 22 is 1618 Asian Fusion, located at 1618 E Riverside Dr. Yelp describes it as a “first-of-its-kind locally owned and operated family restaurant exploring Asia’s diverse food landscape.”
A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?
A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
40 businesses now open, coming soon to Leander & Cedar Park
Cedar Park's Sephora store is located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. E100. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new business and entertainment options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming soon in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the two cities.
