Powerball jackpot tops $500M, largest since November

By Allison Shinskey
 3 days ago

(WPRI) — The Powerball jackpot has once again topped half a billion dollars, reaching an estimated $526 million for the next drawing.

The jackpot has not been hit since Nov. 19, and Wednesday’s drawing with be the 29th since then.

It’s the largest prize since Nov. 7, when the jackpot hit a world record of $2.04 billion . The winning ticket was sold in California.

Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. the day of the drawing.

