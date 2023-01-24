ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Sheetz drops price of diesel exhaust fluid to 99 cents through January

By Bill Shannon
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdF8S_0kPu66cS00

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In addition to lowering the price of Diesel gas by 50 cents, restaurant and convenience chain Sheetz is lowering the cost of its Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) to 99 cents until the end of January at various stores.

DEF is used in vehicles with diesel engines with Selective Catalytic Reduction to reduce emissions. Its purpose is to clean up the exhaust gas on a vehicle before it is emitted into the atmosphere.

The average price of DEF at Sheetz stores is $3.50 a gallon. Now, at 99 cents a gallon until January 31, drivers can save between roughly $15 and $75 dollars depending on the size of their DEF tank.

The deal is not available at all Sheetz stores, however, but here is a list of where you can find it for 99 cents.

Pennsylvania

  • 139 Route 6, W Coudersport
  • 1867 Rich Highway, Falls Creek
  • 205 N Center Avenue, New Stanton
  • 718 Bellwood Road, Altoona
  • 610 Route 22 Highway, W Blairsville
  • 3014 Route 219, Kane
  • 5235 N Susquehanna Trail, York
  • 2298 Golden Key Road, Kutztown
  • 3636 PA 31, Donegal

North Carolina

  • 2521 North Memorial Drive, Greenville
  • 1400 NC Highway 66, South Kernersville
  • 2191 13th Avenue Drive SE, Hickory
  • 1532 Salisbury Highway, Statesville
  • 4005 Jones Sausage Road, Garner

Ohio

  • 1101 North Canfield Niles Road, Austintown
  • 5238 Alum Creek Drive, Groveport
  • 5010 Corrine Drive, South Bloomfield
  • 560 River Street, Madison
  • 360 Center Street, Seville
  • 321 State Street, Jeffersonville

Virginia

  • 5015 Mudd Tavern Road, Woodford
  • 550 South Airport Drive, Henrico
  • 227 Conicville Boulevard, Mt. Jackson

West Virginia

  • 268 Genny Loop, Moorefield, WV 26836

Key Facts About DEF:

It is not a fuel. DEF is used in vehicles with diesel engines with Selective Catalytic Reduction to reduce emissions. Its purpose is to clean up the exhaust gas on a vehicle before it is emitted into the atmosphere.

  • DEF is filled into a separate tank on a vehicle
  • DEF is used in commercial vehicles with diesel engines

Refilling your diesel exhaust fluid is comparable to getting an oil change in your car. If you let it go for too long, it may result in permanent damage to your engine.

