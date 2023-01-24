ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indiana Daily Student

Emily Carrico named Little 500’s new race director

On Jan. 18, IU Foundation announced Emily Carrico to be the new Little 500 race director. Prior to accepting the position, Carrico worked for the City of Bloomington’s Parks & Recreation department and is a registered dietitian. “I know how much a bike (race), specifically Little 500, has impacted...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bloomingtonsouthoptimist.org

What the bell: what happened and when they’ll be fixed

There are 24 bells in the school day, according to secretary Melissa Law. Everyone knows what they sound like—usually. But for a few days now, several students have noticed the strange, slightly fried tone every time they go off. The cause? Some of the hardware is failing because of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Buskirk-Chumley Theater to celebrate 100th birthday Jan. 28

Buskirk-Chumley Theater will host a Neon Jubilee Centennial Gala event at 7 p.m. Saturday to celebrate its 100th birthday. The theater first opened as the Indiana Theatre silent movie house Dec. 11, 1922. Guests are invited to wear their favorite 1920s-inspired costumes, and they can check in starting at 6:30...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

No. 13 Indiana water polo to host the Hoosier Invite this weekend in Bloomington

No. 13 Indiana water polo will host the Hoosier Invite this weekend in Bloomington at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center. The teams Indiana will face include Villanova University, Harvard University, McKendree University and Marist College. Villanova will commence their water polo season with the Hoosier Invite. In the previous season, the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Adopting a pet is a great thing

There exists a misconception about owning pets, especially as a college student. Many people view owning a pet as a liability — another thing to stress about in terms of finances and time. In reality, though, there are so many more pros than cons when it comes to adopting...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Ready to rock: local performances this week

Welcome back! Here is all the information you need for Bloomington’s music scene from Jan. 25 to 29:. Otto & the Moaners will be playing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Orbit Room. Tickets start at $8, with table reservations seating up to four people starting at $15. Indie...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Brazil woman turns self in for theft from youth team

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Brazil Indiana Police Department, a woman turned herself in after police came to her residence with a warrant for felony theft. Sara Albright allegedly stole over $2,000 from a youth All-Star team in Clay County after the children had earned the funds through donations.  On […]
BRAZIL, IN

