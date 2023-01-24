Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana University Prison Arts Initiative student exhibition to open Jan. 31
The Indiana University Prison Arts Initiative will host its first “Free to Wonder: The Indiana University Prison Arts Initiative Student Exhibition” showcase from Jan. 31 to Feb. 17. The artwork will be displayed in City Hall’s Atrium Gallery, located at 401 N. Morton St. . The initiative began...
Indiana Daily Student
Emily Carrico named Little 500’s new race director
On Jan. 18, IU Foundation announced Emily Carrico to be the new Little 500 race director. Prior to accepting the position, Carrico worked for the City of Bloomington’s Parks & Recreation department and is a registered dietitian. “I know how much a bike (race), specifically Little 500, has impacted...
Indiana Daily Student
Buskirk-Chumley Theater to screen ‘Hoosiers,’ ‘The Room’ and more in January and February
Are you bored? Need something to look forward to? The Buskirk-Chumley Theater on Kirkwood hosts a plethora of events sure to appeal to the masses. Tickets for all events can be found at buskirkchumley.org/events or purchased at their box office. January. The theater will show the 1986 film “Hoosiers” at...
Ascension Medical Group announces 11 more facility closures
Ascension confirmed within the next 90 days, multiple Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations will partially or fully discontinue services.
bloomingtonsouthoptimist.org
What the bell: what happened and when they’ll be fixed
There are 24 bells in the school day, according to secretary Melissa Law. Everyone knows what they sound like—usually. But for a few days now, several students have noticed the strange, slightly fried tone every time they go off. The cause? Some of the hardware is failing because of...
2 Indiana Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Indiana Daily Student
Buskirk-Chumley Theater to celebrate 100th birthday Jan. 28
Buskirk-Chumley Theater will host a Neon Jubilee Centennial Gala event at 7 p.m. Saturday to celebrate its 100th birthday. The theater first opened as the Indiana Theatre silent movie house Dec. 11, 1922. Guests are invited to wear their favorite 1920s-inspired costumes, and they can check in starting at 6:30...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 13 Indiana water polo to host the Hoosier Invite this weekend in Bloomington
No. 13 Indiana water polo will host the Hoosier Invite this weekend in Bloomington at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center. The teams Indiana will face include Villanova University, Harvard University, McKendree University and Marist College. Villanova will commence their water polo season with the Hoosier Invite. In the previous season, the...
4 local restaurants honored by Yelp as top locations in U.S. and Canada
Four local restaurants have been honored by being listed among the best in the United States and Canada.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Adopting a pet is a great thing
There exists a misconception about owning pets, especially as a college student. Many people view owning a pet as a liability — another thing to stress about in terms of finances and time. In reality, though, there are so many more pros than cons when it comes to adopting...
Indianapolis surgeon’s medical license suspended for 90 days
After three and a half hours of evidence presentations and witnesses, the board voted unanimously to suspend Mimms’ license for 90 days.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
Indiana Daily Student
Ready to rock: local performances this week
Welcome back! Here is all the information you need for Bloomington’s music scene from Jan. 25 to 29:. Otto & the Moaners will be playing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Orbit Room. Tickets start at $8, with table reservations seating up to four people starting at $15. Indie...
WTHI
Local restaurant reserves its entire dining room for the homeless community during winter weather
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute restaurant is doing its part to help people in need have a warm place to be. Taco Luv says they are open today, but the dining area is reserved for the homeless. According to a post on social media, people from the...
Brazil woman turns self in for theft from youth team
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Brazil Indiana Police Department, a woman turned herself in after police came to her residence with a warrant for felony theft. Sara Albright allegedly stole over $2,000 from a youth All-Star team in Clay County after the children had earned the funds through donations. On […]
bsquarebulletin.com
Yes to purchase of west Showers building, says Bloomington city council on 5–4 vote
Bloomington city hall’s footprint inside the former Showers Brothers furniture factory building on Morton Street will expand by 64,000 square feet to include the western portion of the building, where the city’s police station and fire department administrative headquarters will be located. That’s because at its Wednesday meeting,...
Neighbors helping neighbors during snow storm
Through all the snow Central Indiana saw Wednesday, there are glimpses of kindness. Neighbors helped neighbors clear their driveways and sidewalks.
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
Comments / 0