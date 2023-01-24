ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental health crisis center opens in Birmingham

By Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday marked the upcoming opening of a new mental health crisis center in Birmingham, one of six such centers in the state intended to address a dire service shortage.

The centers are designated places for law enforcement, first responders, and hospitals to take a person in a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

The centers are intended to take the pressure off emergency rooms and jails which often become the default place to take a person in crisis.

The Craig Crisis Care Center in Birmingham will serve adults in Jefferson, Blount and St. Clair counties.

It has 32 temporary observation beds and 16 extended observation beds.

AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Antisemitic chalk drawings found on campus at the University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama is investigating several instances of antisemitic speech that were found written in chalk around campus Thursday. The writing, as first reported by The Crimson White and Patch Tuscaloosa, contains the words “#YeisRight Friday 1/27” along different places on campus. In their reporting, The CW took 19 photos […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in years, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is opening a waiting list for affordable housing assistance for people with disabilities. The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist people or families who qualify and or have a qualifying household member...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Police say four burglars traveled to Alabama to steal luxury purses

Four Illinois men who police believe traveled to Alabama in a planned store burglary in which $34,000 in luxury purses were stolen have been arrested in Kentucky. Birmingham police said, Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are all charged with burglary and theft after a Wednesday morning break-in at the Belk store in the Riverchase Galleria.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham police make arrest in November homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the homicide of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner. Turner was found shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, while in the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. The suspect is a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Business Owner Nykki Houston Turns Home Into Self-Care Mini Mall

Just outside of Birmingham, in the community of Clay, sits a home with a neatly groomed lawn that is quiet on the outside but the hub of several small businesses on the inside. The enterprise comes from the vision of Hueytown native and entrepreneur Nykki Houston, 42, a natural nail...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Woodfin appoints Mashonda Taylor to replace Birmingham Water Works Board member who resigned

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Tuesday the appointment of Mashonda Taylor, executive director of Woodlawn United, to the Birmingham Water Works Board. Taylor replaces Chris Rice, the former BWWB board chairman, who resigned in September following months of public scrutiny related to the billing issues and criticism on social media from Woodfin and others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Teacher identified in fatal accident at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County School System identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway. Here's a statement from Mortimer Jordan High School's principal Craig Kanaday:. “Mark Ridgeway, a graduate of Mortimer Jordan, dedicated his life to serving people. He pastored a church until his recent retirement this...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
