Mental health crisis center opens in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday marked the upcoming opening of a new mental health crisis center in Birmingham, one of six such centers in the state intended to address a dire service shortage.
The centers are designated places for law enforcement, first responders, and hospitals to take a person in a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
The centers are intended to take the pressure off emergency rooms and jails which often become the default place to take a person in crisis.
The Craig Crisis Care Center in Birmingham will serve adults in Jefferson, Blount and St. Clair counties.
It has 32 temporary observation beds and 16 extended observation beds.
