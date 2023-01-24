New action rom-com “Shotgun Wedding” premieres today. Stream this wild new marriage story with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. “Shotgun Wedding” follows Darcy and Tom, an engaged couple preparing for a lavish destination wedding. But when their loved ones arrive, everyone in the party — an obvious group of tourists — is abducted. Their perfect plans completely ruined, and without even a witness to take part in their special day, Darcy and Tom embark on a hilariously dangerous quest to rescue their friends and family and subsequently save their wedding. It’s the ultimate test of a partnership; and they are poised to succeed…provided they don’t turn on each other along the way. Watch absolute chaos ensue during the premiere of “Shotgun Wedding” today on Amazon Prime Video.

21 HOURS AGO