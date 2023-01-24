Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large crowd attends Port City United’s inaugural Fresh Chance Friday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City United hosted its inaugural “Fresh Chance Friday” on January 27. The free event drew a large crowd to the MLK Center. Representatives from businesses, local career development programs, and other county departments were onsite to connect attendees with employment resources and potential job openings. Some of the companies at today’s event were hiring on-site.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Maximum Cheer, Dance event returning to Wilmington Convention Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A two-day competition is returning to Wilmington next month. The Wilmington Convention Center is hosting the 2023 Maximum Cheer and Dance Port City Classic on February 4th and 5th. The event consists of both cheer and dance competitors in multiple age divisions. “Port City Classic...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘It Takes a Village Youth Summit’ being held in Wilmington, exposing students to medical careers
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health is hosting a special event in Wilmington next month. The organization is holding ‘It Takes A Village Youth Summit’ on February 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Williston Middle School. Novant Health invites students and families for...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 24, 25 & 26
Ruth Mae Maloney 88, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday January 25, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday January 30, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, with Fr. Ryszard Kolodziej officiating a reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. John...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NHCS kindergarten class asking for Valentine’s Day letters from all 50 states
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County elementary school is participating in a Valentine’s Day project hoping to get letters from all 50 states in America. A kindergarten class at Mary C. Williams Elementary School is participating in “Hearts Around the USA.” The goal of the project is to get a valentine or a letter from each of the 50 states by Valentine’s Day.
WITN
Survivors, first responders remember deadly Kinston explosion 20 years later
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday will mark the 20th anniversary of an explosion that changed Lenoir County forever. In 2003, a blast at a manufacturing facility killed six people and hurt 30 others. WITN talked with first responders and survivors as they look back at a day that will stay...
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern’s Public Notices and Requests for Bids – Jan. 26
The City of New Bern is seeking the services of qualified firms to extend to the current marshwalk (400’ in length with a 20’x20’ platform at the end) at Jack’s Island in Lawson Creek Park. The extension will be 300’ and ADA complaint, it will extend towards the water and come around the southeast side of Jack’s Island. At the end of the extended marshwalk, a 10’x30’ fishing platform will be constructed of treated lumber. The 10’x30’ platform will sit on plastic dock floaters.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Onslow County man wins $100,000 on scratch-off, plans to use for daughter’s college
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A quick stop for a lottery ticket on the way to work led an Onslow County man to a $100,000 prize. “I scratched the ticket at work and then told my co-worker, ‘I just won $100,000,’” Jamie Johnson said. “He told me, ‘If that’s true, lunch is on you.’”
WITN
New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime. The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday. Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDEQ holding PFAS private well sampling community meeting in Pender County next month
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a community information meeting on Tuesday, February 28th, at Heide Trask Senior High School Auditorium in Rocky Point. DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 27-29
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the last weekend of the month, but the fun is just beginning. From learning the ‘boot scootin’ boogie’ to a coffee crawl downtown, there’s lots of fun stuff going on. Here’s a look at ‘What’s Happening’ in the Cape...
‘They’re getting the care they needed;’ Onslow County woman with 200 cats on her situation one year later
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – We first brought you the story of an Onslow County woman who was reaching out to get help taking care of her 200 cats one year ago. Over the past 12 months, Phyllis Ferrara shares with 9OYS she has been doing much better since then. “I’m doing great, the cats doing […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Havelock High School gets two dwarf goats after board approves animals in schools
HAVELOCK, NC (WWAY) — Did someone say goats?. At their meeting on Monday, the City of Havelock Board of Commissioners approved a Public Institution Exemption to allow barnyard animals at high schools. The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jimmy Tate resigns as Pender County Commissioner amid residency allegations
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– At last week’s Pender County Commissioners meeting, Resident Beth Butler suggested former Commissioner Jimmy Tate was not a resident of Pender County, and requested an investigation. “All I asked for at the meeting when I spoke up, is transparency for the public. Citizens deserve...
100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health Chief Community Impact Officer laid off
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dr. Philip Brown is no longer employed by Novant Health. In a Facebook post, Dr. Brown said, “My role as Chief Community Impact Officer was eliminated by a system-wide reduction.”. Novant Health released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying, “We appreciate Dr. Brown’s contributions to...
WITN
Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington National Weather Service captures ‘fall streak’ clouds across Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s always a reason to look up. Thursday afternoon, ‘Fall Streak’ (or ‘Hole Punch’) clouds could be seen across the Cape Fear. The unique cloud formations are caused when an airplane flying through a supercooled cloud deck transitions part of it into ice crystals.
coastalreview.org
Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding
A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Government accepting submissions for outdoor, large-scale art piece
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a talented artist, New Hanover County Government wants to hear from you. They’re asking for submissions for a new art piece. The piece will be an outdoor, large-scale, public art piece displayed at the new Government Center’s ‘Front Lawn’.
Comments / 0