Camp Lejeune, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Large crowd attends Port City United’s inaugural Fresh Chance Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City United hosted its inaugural “Fresh Chance Friday” on January 27. The free event drew a large crowd to the MLK Center. Representatives from businesses, local career development programs, and other county departments were onsite to connect attendees with employment resources and potential job openings. Some of the companies at today’s event were hiring on-site.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Maximum Cheer, Dance event returning to Wilmington Convention Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A two-day competition is returning to Wilmington next month. The Wilmington Convention Center is hosting the 2023 Maximum Cheer and Dance Port City Classic on February 4th and 5th. The event consists of both cheer and dance competitors in multiple age divisions. “Port City Classic...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 24, 25 & 26

Ruth Mae Maloney 88, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday January 25, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday January 30, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, with Fr. Ryszard Kolodziej officiating a reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. John...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NHCS kindergarten class asking for Valentine’s Day letters from all 50 states

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County elementary school is participating in a Valentine’s Day project hoping to get letters from all 50 states in America. A kindergarten class at Mary C. Williams Elementary School is participating in “Hearts Around the USA.” The goal of the project is to get a valentine or a letter from each of the 50 states by Valentine’s Day.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

City of New Bern’s Public Notices and Requests for Bids – Jan. 26

The City of New Bern is seeking the services of qualified firms to extend to the current marshwalk (400’ in length with a 20’x20’ platform at the end) at Jack’s Island in Lawson Creek Park. The extension will be 300’ and ADA complaint, it will extend towards the water and come around the southeast side of Jack’s Island. At the end of the extended marshwalk, a 10’x30’ fishing platform will be constructed of treated lumber. The 10’x30’ platform will sit on plastic dock floaters.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime. The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday. Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 27-29

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the last weekend of the month, but the fun is just beginning. From learning the ‘boot scootin’ boogie’ to a coffee crawl downtown, there’s lots of fun stuff going on. Here’s a look at ‘What’s Happening’ in the Cape...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health Chief Community Impact Officer laid off

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dr. Philip Brown is no longer employed by Novant Health. In a Facebook post, Dr. Brown said, “My role as Chief Community Impact Officer was eliminated by a system-wide reduction.”. Novant Health released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying, “We appreciate Dr. Brown’s contributions to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding

A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC

