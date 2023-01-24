(Des Moines, IA) -- Another case of bird flu has been confirmed in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it was found in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County, in northwest Iowa. It's the first new case of 2023. Last fall there were about a dozen outbreaks at commercial turkey or egg laying facilities, and in backyard flocks in the state. There were nearly 20-bird flu confirmations in Iowa in the spring of 2022.

