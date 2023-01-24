Read full article on original website
seattlepi.com
Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency
MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin's natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down.
seattlepi.com
NC Democrats pitch abortion safeguards despite GOP majority
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats, who narrowly held off a Republican supermajority in the General Assembly, have introduced legislation to codify abortion protections into state law as Republicans are discussing early prospects for further restrictions. Their legislation, filed Wednesday in both chambers,...
seattlepi.com
Hosemann: Strengthen penalties for carjacking, other crimes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Thursday that he wants to set stronger penalties for carjacking, resisting arrest and fleeing from law enforcement officers. The proposals are being considered during an election year when lawmakers and statewide officials, including Republican...
seattlepi.com
New Mexico governor vows bipartisan effort to fight crime
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vowed Wednesday to work with state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to address New Mexico's crime problems, a situation she described as untenable. The state's largest city has had back-to-back years of...
seattlepi.com
New York should pay Cuomo's legal fees in suit, judge rules
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state should pay former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's legal bills as he defends himself against a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a state trooper, a judge ruled Friday. Cuomo, who resigned in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations, filed...
seattlepi.com
West Virginia advances gun bill for K-12 school staff
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would allow teachers, administrators and support personnel to carry guns in K-12 public schools is advancing in the West Virginia House of Delegates. The proposal passed the House Education Committee on Wednesday, just one day after the...
seattlepi.com
AG: Ex-parole board chair violated law; too late for charges
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia Parole Board chair violated state policy and law in her handling of cases at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and could have faced criminal charges if not for the statute of limitations, the state's attorney general said Wednesday.
seattlepi.com
Governor creates commission to study Arizona prison problems
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday announced the creation of a commission to study problems in Arizona's prisons, including staffing levels and the health care offered to those behind bars. The creation of the commission by Hobbs, Arizona's first Democratic governor...
seattlepi.com
Report: Louisiana often holds inmates beyond release dates
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's prison system routinely holds people beyond their release dates, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday in a report concluding that the state has failed for years to develop solutions to “systemic overdetentions” that violate inmates' rights and are costly to taxpayers.
