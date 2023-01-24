Read full article on original website
Related
njspotlightnews.org
Business Report: NJ’s housing market cools
The trend is attributed to rising interest rates and prices as well as low inventory. New Jersey’s housing market has definitely cooled off. According to new figures from New Jersey Realtors, the number of closed sales in the state fell 17.8% in 2022, compared to the prior year. The organization blames rising interest rates and prices along with low inventory for the drop. Last year, the median sales price for single family homes rose 8.7% to $473,000.
njspotlightnews.org
All signs point to another full state pension contribution
As we head into budget season, the annual guessing game can begin as to where Gov. Phil Murphy will prioritize state money. This week, reporters gained a few clues on the public-worker pension system, which was chronically underfunded for decades. It appears to be on track for another full payment to cover the retirement benefits of an estimated 800,000 current and retired government workers.
njspotlightnews.org
When toxic waste dumps get a do-over, who wins?
Dozens of former landfills, industrial waste sites and illegal toxic dumps in NJ have been transformed. “Overall, this particular landfill has been a win-win for the township,” Robert Greenbaum, mayor of Mount Olive, said of a former toxic Superfund site that now pays $50,000 a year in local taxes and pumps 25 megawatts of power into New Jersey’s power grid.
Comments / 0