'Anything is possible': Young Buccaneer boys bowling team ready for postseason push

When local bowling institution Starlite Lanes was redeveloped and turned into a Planet Fitness in late 2018, it was always going to turn into an interesting long-term future for youth bowling in the city.

A few years on, Grand Haven’s pair of high-school bowling teams are finding a way to press on. This winter’s two teams are on the younger side, with underclassmen taking on the important roles during matches and producing the team’s highest averages.