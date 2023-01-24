ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

'Anything is possible': Young Buccaneer boys bowling team ready for postseason push

By KYLE TURK Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 2 days ago

When local bowling institution Starlite Lanes was redeveloped and turned into a Planet Fitness in late 2018, it was always going to turn into an interesting long-term future for youth bowling in the city.

A few years on, Grand Haven’s pair of high-school bowling teams are finding a way to press on. This winter’s two teams are on the younger side, with underclassmen taking on the important roles during matches and producing the team’s highest averages.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
2K+
Followers
128
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy