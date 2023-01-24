Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
NASA Spots Bizarre Formations on the Surface of Mars
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars landscapes have a different kind of beauty than the ones we have on Earth. The red planet might not sport dazzling oceans and grand green spaces, but it features a stunning variety of wild and wonderful surface formations. A particularly unusual area is the star of a NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image shared this week showing "bizarre icy landforms."
Futurism
NASA Just Discovered an Earth-Like Habitable Planet Orbiting a Nearby Star
There's a newly-discovered planet on the block — and according to NASA, there's reason to shortlist it as potentially being able to sustain life. In a press release about these new findings, presented to the American Astronomical Society, the space agency said that the "Earth-sized" planet it just discovered is unique not just because it could potentially host liquid water, but also because it's the second such planet in a system orbiting a nearby star.
A green comet that takes about 50,000 years to complete its orbit around the sun will come closest to Earth for the first time since the Stone Age
The comet will be visible in late January and early February. Here's how to watch it, why it's green, and why it may never return.
Gizmodo
Astronomers Find the Edge of Our Galaxy
In the quest to find the outer limits of our galaxy, astronomers have discovered over 200 stars that form the Milky Way’s edge, the most distant of which is over one million light-years away—nearly halfway to the Andromeda galaxy. The 208 stars the researchers identified are known as...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
petapixel.com
NASA Satellite Captures a Photo of a ‘Bear’ on Mars
A NASA satellite has captured an unusual object staring out from the surface of Mars — a bear face. The space agency’s Mar Reconnaissance Orbiter operated by the team at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory released the image on Wednesday, January 25. The High...
Gizmodo
A Truck-Size Asteroid Will Come 'Extraordinarily Close' to Earth Today
An asteroid is on its way to Earth, but don’t worry—the end is not here. The asteroid, dubbed 2023 BU, is about the size of a box truck and is not projected to impact our planet during its flyby on Thursday. However, it will be “one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded,” according to a NASA scientist.
Newly discovered asteroid makes one of the closest approaches of Earth
A newly discovered asteroid the size of a box truck made one of the closest passes of our planet ever recorded.
School bus-sized asteroid to pass close to Earth on Thursday
It will fly over the southern tip of South America in one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded, according to NASA.
Newly-discovered asteroid to pass closer to Earth than some satellites
An asteroid about the size of a minivan will whip past Earth early Friday, closer than many satellites that are orbiting the planet. The asteroid, known as 2023 BU, will fly about 2,200 miles above the earth in an orbit that mirrors the Earth’s path around the sun. The...
CNET
NASA Webb Telescope Zooms in on One of Solar System's Oddest Objects
Scientists using NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope say they've been able to get a closer look at an asteroid that also hosts just the fifth ring system to be discovered in our solar system (the others circle Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune). Astronomers initially discovered the rings in 2013...
Yale Daily News
The magma highway: Yale researchers model journey of primordial isotopes from earth’s core to crust
Oceanic island hotspots — Hawaii and Iceland — are the final destinations of elemental isotopes from the beginnings of Earth, in concentrations found nowhere else on Earth’s crust. Until now, it was an open question of how these concentrations were achieved, but Yale scientists have quantitatively modeled...
Digital Trends
An asteroid just came incredibly close to Earth
An asteroid just hurtled past Earth in an event described by NASA as “one of the closest approaches by a near-Earth object ever recorded.”. Asteroid 2023 BU zipped by at 7:27 p.m. (4:27 p.m. PT), passing over the southern tip of South America a mere 2,200 miles from Earth’s surface — a distance that put it well within the orbit of geosynchronous satellites.
labroots.com
Jupiter's Cratered, Banded, and (Possible) Ocean Moon, Ganymede | Solar System Moons
Image of Ganymede take by NASA's Juno in 2021. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)/Malin Space Science Systems (MSSS)/Kevin M. Gill) Labroots previously examined the planet Jupiter and some of its Galilean Moons—Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto—which exhibit a myriad of geological activity and surface features. Here, we will make an up-close look at the third Galilean Moon, Ganymede, to include its discovery and exploration history.
Watch an SUV-sized asteroid zoom by Earth in close shave flyby in this time-lapse video
Watch asteroid 2023 BU make a close flyby of Earth in images shared by the Virtual Telescope Project taken when the rock was just 13,670 miles (22,000 kilometers) from the surface.
Asteroid to rocket past Earth in one of closest encounters ever
NASA said that the asteroid, known as 2023 BU, will pass close to Earth on Thursday night. This will be a near miss, according to scientists at the agency.
Comments / 0