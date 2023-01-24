ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

11Alive

Paulding County woman in custody after reportedly assaulting 5 children

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office arrested a 63-year-old woman they said she assaulted five children at her home daycare in Hiram. Investigators believe the assaults happened at Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC located on Mill Creek Lane in Hiram. Authorities said Goldia Lipsky, 63, allegedly assaulted the children.
HIRAM, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman catches peeping Tom spying on her inside Gwinnett dressing room, police investigating

BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman has a warning for others after she says she caught a man filming her with a phone in a fitting room next to hers. The victim, who spoke with Channel 2′s Matt Johnson anonymously, says she was inside the Plato’s Closet in Buford last Wednesday when she spotted a phone in between her fitting room and the one next to hers.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County school system investigating student assault on teacher at Heritage High School

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School.  A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Calhoun, Georgia Woman Killed in I-75 Crash

A Calhoun, Georgia woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50am a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318 in Gordon County and she lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound with her vehicle disabled facing a southwest direction.
CALHOUN, GA

