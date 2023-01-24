ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAAL-TV

Monterey Park, an Asian cultural hub, shaken by shooting

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — For decades, Monterey Park has been a haven for Asian immigrants seeking to maintain a strong cultural identity — and a culinary heaven worth visiting for anybody near Los Angeles craving authentic Asian cuisine. Signs across the vibrant suburb are written in English...
