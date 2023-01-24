ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Phoenix New Times

The Edge: An Oral History of Phoenix’s Iconic Alt-Rock Radio Station

Joe Maier’s collection of KEDJ memorabilia might be small, but its definitely heartfelt. Inside his Tempe home, the photographer, blogger, and local music booster who goes by Every Show Joe has various swag from the now-defunct alt-rock station known as The Edge. The collection includes a bottle opener, ticket stubs, and various CD comps.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Rocker Billy Idol Joins Impressive Lineup of Headliners at the RockYard Concert Series during Arizona Bike Week on Thursday, March 30th

Billy Idol Joins Other Big Acts Performing at AZ Bike Week. Plus Daily Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, On-Site Camping, and More!. For forty-five years, Billy Idol has been one of biggest faces and voices of rock’n’roll, so it was with a great honor that Arizona Bike Week 2023 announces Idol will headline one of the RockYard Concert Series nights when Arizona Bike Week returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale Wednesday, March 29th through Sunday, April 2nd, 2023.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman helped in Glendale by Angels on Patrol receives new mobility chair

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Earlier this week, we told you about Angels on Patrol helping a woman living on the streets with a worn mobility chair. Glendale police were called about a trespasser on a business property and found Jenny with her dog under a tarp. Instead of asking her to leave, officers called Angels on Patrol, a non-profit started by a former Phoenix police officer, who set her up with a room at Motel 6.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Family of man killed by Phoenix police struggling to get body back to Mexico

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Three weeks after a man with scissors was shot and killed by police in south Phoenix, his family says they’re scrambling to get his body back to Mexico. They say the father of four came to the Valley seven years ago to provide for his wife and kids in Mexico and they’re struggling to understand what led up to that deadly shooting with police. Cosme Medina Núñez was 46 years old and originally from Sinaloa. His wife tells Arizona’s Family he had been working in construction and at a tire shop in Phoenix, sending back money to his wife, kids and parents.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America

There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes

Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona schools superintendent canceled education presentations

Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

The cold continues in the Phoenix area, snowfall in Flagstaff

A slight warmup around Phoenix with more winter weather on the way. Expect highs in Phoenix and the rest of the Valley to be around the mid-60s, but rain is in the forecast early next week along with snow for the High Country. A cool start to the morning around...
PHOENIX, AZ

