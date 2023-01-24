Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Related
Phoenix New Times
The Edge: An Oral History of Phoenix’s Iconic Alt-Rock Radio Station
Joe Maier’s collection of KEDJ memorabilia might be small, but its definitely heartfelt. Inside his Tempe home, the photographer, blogger, and local music booster who goes by Every Show Joe has various swag from the now-defunct alt-rock station known as The Edge. The collection includes a bottle opener, ticket stubs, and various CD comps.
AZFamily
Graphic video: Body cameras show shooting of Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix
Civil rights attorney weighs in on video showing beating death of Tyre Nichols. Attorney Ben Taylor talks about what he saw in the videos and why the now-former Memphis police officers were charged with murder in of Tyre Nichols' death. New function on CBP One App helps migrants with the...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Rocker Billy Idol Joins Impressive Lineup of Headliners at the RockYard Concert Series during Arizona Bike Week on Thursday, March 30th
Billy Idol Joins Other Big Acts Performing at AZ Bike Week. Plus Daily Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, On-Site Camping, and More!. For forty-five years, Billy Idol has been one of biggest faces and voices of rock’n’roll, so it was with a great honor that Arizona Bike Week 2023 announces Idol will headline one of the RockYard Concert Series nights when Arizona Bike Week returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale Wednesday, March 29th through Sunday, April 2nd, 2023.
AZFamily
Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
'This event depicts the worst in human behavior': Arizona officials, community leaders react to Tyre Nichols video
ARIZONA, USA — Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother. The video emerged one day after the officers, who are all...
AZFamily
Woman helped in Glendale by Angels on Patrol receives new mobility chair
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Earlier this week, we told you about Angels on Patrol helping a woman living on the streets with a worn mobility chair. Glendale police were called about a trespasser on a business property and found Jenny with her dog under a tarp. Instead of asking her to leave, officers called Angels on Patrol, a non-profit started by a former Phoenix police officer, who set her up with a room at Motel 6.
The 'Best Dinosaur Experience In North America' Is Coming To Arizona
Tickets are already on sale.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona father to spend years in Mexican prison over gun possession: 'A nightmare for our family'
GILBERT, Ariz. - A father in Gilbert is asking for the community's help after his son faces years in a Mexican prison over what he calls an honest mistake. In May 2022, Andrew Harrison and his family were heading to Mexico for vacation, but the vacation took a turn for the worse when Andrew got to the border.
AZFamily
Family of man killed by Phoenix police struggling to get body back to Mexico
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Three weeks after a man with scissors was shot and killed by police in south Phoenix, his family says they’re scrambling to get his body back to Mexico. They say the father of four came to the Valley seven years ago to provide for his wife and kids in Mexico and they’re struggling to understand what led up to that deadly shooting with police. Cosme Medina Núñez was 46 years old and originally from Sinaloa. His wife tells Arizona’s Family he had been working in construction and at a tire shop in Phoenix, sending back money to his wife, kids and parents.
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
AZFamily
Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
AZFamily
Scottsdale business rethinking security after fourth Molotov cocktail incident this month
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale families and businesses are on edge after learning of more attacks involving Molotov cocktails. Police are investigating four Molotov cocktail incidents this month. All of them dealt with someone throwing the explosive device into a parked, unoccupied car. The first arson case happened on...
AZFamily
Arizona schools superintendent canceled education presentations
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
AZFamily
The cold continues in the Phoenix area, snowfall in Flagstaff
A slight warmup around Phoenix with more winter weather on the way. Expect highs in Phoenix and the rest of the Valley to be around the mid-60s, but rain is in the forecast early next week along with snow for the High Country. A cool start to the morning around...
AZFamily
Holocaust survivor asking Arizonans to fight against racism, hate
Wife of man shot and killed by Phoenix police trying to return body to Mexico. Family says Cosme Medina Núñez came to the Valley to provide for his wife and kids in Mexico and they’re struggling to understand what led up to the shooting. Ex-police chief slams...
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
AZFamily
‘She made the best out of her situation’: Friends remembering teen found dead in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Life for 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers (Kam) wasn’t easy. Friends said she had to deal with a lot of adversity and lived much of her life in state care. Regardless, they said she made the best out of her situation. Keith Plummer attended a residential...
AZFamily
Arizona bill would charge fentanyl dealers with murder for overdose deaths
Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Some victims said he took their money and claimed he was organizing a golf tournament to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project at a Scottsdale golf club. Lithium batteries explode, spark fire at Glendale home. Updated: 4 hours...
Comments / 1