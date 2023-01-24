Yankee Candle parent company lays of 13% of employee base companywide

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankee Candle To Close South Deerfield Plant, Scatter Remaining Workforce: CEO
The CEO of Yankee Candle's parent company announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that the company would close its corporate office in South Deerfield as part of a corporate restructuring that would see 13 percent of Newell's workers on the unemployment line. Newell Brands CEO Ravi Saligram announced several moves and...
Garage opening new store at Holyoke Mall
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A clothing store aimed at creating inclusive fashion is opening in Holyoke. There is some good news for the Gen Z-ers of western Massachusetts. The Holyoke Mall is adding a new place to shop the latest trends. Local fashion icons will no longer have to cross the border to Connecticut to experience Garage’s inclusive designs.
Soaring egg prices having impact on local bakeries
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The soaring prices of eggs has been putting cracks in all of our wallets for weeks. Milk, butter, eggs, sugar, and chocolate are the ingredients needed at Koffee Kup Bakery in Springfield to make many of their sweet treats, but one of these ingredients has become more costly than the others.
Southwick slates hearing for business subdivision at former ‘Carvana’ site
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Planning Board will host a public hearing next month on plans for a non-residential subdivision at 686 College Highway, the property where Carvana had controversially proposed a vehicle processing facility in 2021. The plan submitted by Indus Land Development MA resembles a preliminary plan the...
Low of L&P Commercial sells 7.8 acres for $2.4 million
Springfield, MA The Mass DOT closed on the 7.8 acre parcel at 255 & 331 Liberty St. for $2.4 million. The property is two blocks from Union Station and abuts the CSX rail. This is part of the plan to improve service from Springfield to Boston. William Low of L&P...
Egg prices are soaring in stores, but you can buy them at these Central Mass. farms
When local farmers noticed an uptick in egg carton sales in the latter part of 2022, there was no doubt what the answer to the age-old question was. What came first was the avian flu, and then the price hike in stores. Egg carton prices shot through the roof starting...
Single family residence in Easthampton sells for $531,000
Pamela Kennedy and Kevin Bruyneel acquired the property at 35 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Richard P Bangham and Deborah K Bangham on Jan. 3, 2023, for $531,000 which works out to $275 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Town by Town: BHN Wellbeing Center opening and Railroad Hobby Show
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. Springfield leaders celebrated the opening of a new program, aimed at shortening the wait times for individuals seeking behavioral health treatment. On Friday morning, a ribbon cutting was held for the Behavioral...
North Adams Movieplex Closing 'Indefinitely'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — North Adams Movieplex is closing its doors at the end of the month. The theater posted on its Facebook page that it "would be closing its doors indefinitely on Jan. 31. "We thank each & every one of our customers for the support in these...
New brewery to open in Pittsfield next week
There's a new Latina-owned business opening in downtown Pittsfield next week.
CRRC Springfield plant’s future in doubt as MBTA interim GM reports ‘making progress’ on faulty Orange, Red Line cars
SPRINGFIELD — Railcar manufacturer CRRC is making progress with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to address quality and safety issues on its Springfield-built Orange and Red line subway cars. The MBTA expects to put six additional Orange Line cars from CRRC into service beneath the streets of Boston in...
The Hype Around Market Basket
Recently talk of Market Basket has been a big topic of discussion for those who grocery shop. With high prices now, many people are left unable to afford as many groceries as they once did pre-pandemic. But with a new Market Basket in Shrewsbury, people can buy more products than they previously were for a lower price.
Massachusetts BBB reports online marijuana dispensary schemes
Marijuana home delivery services were launched last year in Massachusetts however, the Better Business Bureau is receiving reports of online schemes targeting customers.
CRRC management says Springfield plant focused on hiring, training and quality control efforts to get MBTA project back on track
SPRINGFIELD – Management at the CRRC Massachusetts plant on Thursday cited improved worker training and quality-control efforts as the Chinese company works to salvage its relationship with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. “First of all, we always commit and still commit to providing safe and reliable vehicles to the...
Berkshires Movie Theater Announces When It Will Close Its Doors
Recent times haven't exactly been easy for any local business. It's always a sad thing to see for anyone throughout the community. Today (January 25th), another local business in the Berkshires has announced that they will be closing their doors. An entertainment industry that has been hit hard, especially in...
Western Massachusetts in low risk of COVID-19 infections except for Franklin County
The latest COVID-19 data released Thursday according to the CDC, all counties in western Massachusetts are at low risk except for Franklin County.
Westhampton woman sharing passion for jewelry with others
Willard Correctional Institution set to close in Enfield
Not too far from the Lego headquarters, it was announced that the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing later this year.
Westfield soup kitchen calls for volunteers, hopes to reopen in person
WESTFIELD — Katie Chicorka, president of Our Community Table, said the program has an immediate need for donations of time and money, and can’t bring back sit-down, in-person meals until it builds back its volunteer corps. The soup kitchen at 101 Meadow St., Westfield, serves dinners Sundays through...
Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to a power outage in Ward 1. The cause of the outage is unknown. Western Mass News will keep you updated as HG&E work to restore power. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
