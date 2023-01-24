Read full article on original website
Could Giants pay Wink Martindale more to keep him in New York?
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will head to Indiana this weekend for his second interview with the Indianapolis Colts. Martindale previously met with the Colts via Zoom. Although Colts owner Jim Irsay is reportedly pushing to keep Jeff Saturday as their head coach, the process is ongoing. And...
Yep, Philadelphia Will Grease City Poles Again Ahead of Eagles NFC Championship Game
With the Philadelphia Eagles just one game away from returning to the Super Bowl, the City of Philadelphia is prepared to once again brace for the pandemonium that will inevitably hit the streets if the birds secure a win over the San Francisco 49ers. According to Fox29, The Philadelphia Police...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Bears trade back from No. 1, land disruptive defender in new mock draft
The Chicago Bears have no shortage of options sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft, where GM Ryan Poles will likely look to trade out of the first overall selection and land more draft picks. Still, there’s a chance the Bears acquire additional compensation and still land a top prospect in...
4 Chiefs who can be difference-makers against Bengals in AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season. This also marks the second time the Chiefs will have played the Bengals this season, with their first matchup coming back in Week 13. Kansas City was missing some key players back in that game, who are all set to return for this matchup. Are those players the difference-makers that will help the Chiefs turn their fortunes against this Cincinnati team?
'Mad scientist' Lou Anarumo is the man behind Bengals' stingy defense
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo leads a unit that shut down Josh Allen on Sunday and has helped Cincinnati defeat Patrick Mahomes three straight times heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead.
