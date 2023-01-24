ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

What Now Orlando

3 Natives to Open Winter Park Location

3 Natives’ simple menu revolves around salads, juices, wraps, smoothies, and its signature açai bowls, which can be customized with a variety of toppings such as strawberry, kiwi, mango, peanut butter, and granola, among many others.
ORLANDO, FL
tourcounsel.com

Altamonte Mall | Shopping mall in Orlando, Florida

In the suburb of Altamonte, to the north of the city, you can find the Altamonte Mall. It is one of the largest malls in Orlando with more than 100 stores. Among these, some stand out such as the Apple Store, American Eagle, the Barnes & Noble bookstore, Sephora, Cotton:On and Forever 21. In the center there are also three department stores: JCPenney, Macy's and Dillard's. It also has movie theaters and several dining options. Not being so close to the theme parks, it is the quietest mall in Orlando but with good shops.
ORLANDO, FL
407area.com

Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma

Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go

Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'World's Largest Bounce House' coming to Orlando in February

ORLANDO, Fla. - This inflatable event will surely bring out the inner child in you!. The Big Bounce America tour, which holds the Guinness world record for the largest bounce house, is making a stop in Orlando, bringing Central Florida residents two fun-packed weekends this February. The event will take...
ORLANDO, FL
amadorvalleytoday.org

Disney California and Florida pauses Annual Pass sales

Disney halted the production of Disney Annual Passes for the Disneyland theme parks in Los Angeles, California, and Orlando, Florida on Nov. 21 due to high demand and attendance tracking issues of Annual Pass holders. Disney Annual Tickets were introduced in 1982 for Orlando Florida residents to enter the park...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

New filing reveals Disney's plans for Lake Nona campus

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new filing with the city of Orlando details Disney’s plans for its new regional campus in Lake Nona. New plans have been filed for Disney's Lake Nona Campus. The filing reveals plans for the campus to include six office buildings, two flex buildings and...
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Chester, the popular 13-foot alligator at Gatorland, dies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Chester, the mighty 13 ½-foot, 1,000-pound alligator at Gatorland – and the first wild alligator to be rescued by the wildlife preserve – has died. The alligator died on Dec. 7, 2022, from what is believed to be an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said Friday in a news release. He was estimated to be around 60 years old.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s the latest on Lynx’s CEO search

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Public bus agency Lynx’s board of directors will decide soon on whether to keep its interim CEO or search for a successor. The organization...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Tank America redeploys from Space Coast to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tanks like the ones that barrel by at Tank America give it the feel of a U.S. Army base, but it’s actually in the heart of Orlando. It’s also one of the only places in Florida to learn to drive the beasts and have a ton of fun while doing it.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

Universal Gears Up For New Theme Park, Construction Going Quickly

Much like Walt Disney World, Universal is hard at work on bringing new and exciting experiences to Guests in the Orlando area. This is most apparent with the new Park the company is building. Epic Universe is set to open Summer of 2025, something that was confirmed by Universal CEO Jeff Shell.
