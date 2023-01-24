Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Columbus leaders will discuss Waggoner contract plan at special meeting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Waggoner Engineering’s fate with the city of Columbus will once again be back on the table. A special meeting has been called for the morning of January 31 at city hall to discuss the firm’s contract, once again. The council voted to cut...
wcbi.com
Giant cross raises over Saltillo along intersection of Highway 45, 145
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A giant cross was raised in Lee County after a grassroots fundraising effort. The 120-foot steel and aluminum cross was set in place this morning, on a half acre of donated land at the intersection of Highway 45 and 145. Hundreds of onlookers were on...
Terberg Taylor breaks ground on Mississippi manufacturing facility
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – A $20 million corporate investment project celebrated the groundbreaking of its new facility in Lowndes County. Terberg Taylor Americas Group will create 90 jobs in the county. The business will construct a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between The Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal […]
wcbi.com
Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
wtva.com
State trooper arrested for animal cruelty in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. - Mississippi state trooper Raphael McClain was arrested and charged with felony aggravated cruelty to cat or dog. Calhoun City police say they are still waiting for more information for possible misdemeanor charges. A judge set bond at $5,000.
wtva.com
Sheriff: Man barricaded self from deputies in Monroe County
SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly barricaded himself from sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in Monroe County. Douglas Boyton, 42, faces charges of violation of protection order, disturbance of the peace, failure to comply and resisting arrest. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s...
wcbi.com
Second Columbus public works employee arrested for gas theft
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A second Columbus public works employee is arrested in a gas theft investigation. 43-year-old Kendrick Walker was charged with embezzlement. His arrest comes after Deountray Roby was also arrested and charged with the same crime. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County jury finds Ricco Simmons guilty of capital murder
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of capital murder. A Calhoun County jury found Ricco Simmons guilty on Wednesday afternoon. He shot and robbed Deundray Garth on Underwood Drive in Derma in 2020. Sheriff...
wcbi.com
One person injured in house fire on Azalia Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured after a Columbus house fire. The blaze happened on Azalia Drive late Thursday night. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said it appears the fire started in the garage. The exact cause of the...
wcbi.com
Aberdeen expects to host series of Town Hall meetings
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott wants to get the word out to city residents. Scott is wanting to do it face-to-face. The Mayor has scheduled a series of Town Hall meetings for next week, and he’s ready to talk and listen. Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott...
wtva.com
1 dead after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace north of Tupelo
At least one person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and landed upside down in a creek. Coroner identifies man killed after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace. At least one person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies man killed after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and landed upside down in a creek. The wreck happened north of the visitor center in Tupelo. One person was pulled from the vehicle. A park ranger and a deputy sheriff confirmed the...
wtva.com
Investigation leads to felony drug arrest of Tupelo man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and marijuana. McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances. The arrest happened at the Motel...
wcbi.com
MSE in Lowndes County teaches local high school seniors about budgeting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Extension in Lowndes County worked hands-on with students at Columbus High School today. The extension wanted to help offer real-world problems to the students such as trying to budget money and pay bills. Nearly 200 Seniors at Columbus High are next to...
wcbi.com
The Mission in West Point will host breakfast to fundraise for men’s center
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mission in West Point will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Funds raised will go towards the men’s center, which is a 12-month residential drug and alcohol treatment program. Director of the Men’s Center, Jean...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
wcbi.com
Suspect wanted in Lee County for breaking into vehicle near Verona
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who broke into a vehicle, and if you can help them, it might be worth cash. Last Friday night around 11, someone broke into a vehicle that was left overnight at the Dollar General on Palmetto Road near Verona.
Commercial Dispatch
Complaint filed after city fails to provide incident reports
The Dispatch has submitted a public records complaint to the Mississippi Ethics Commission against the city of Columbus, alleging that a request for records from the Columbus Police Department was ignored. The newspaper emailed the complaint to the commission’s Jackson headquarters on Thursday. On Jan. 11, government reporter Brian...
wcbi.com
CMSD will host community meeting to discuss modified calendar
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District will once again consider a modified calendar. School leaders will discuss the proposal at a community meeting on February 2. Meetings have been held about the modified calendar. Now, other community stakeholders, including parents, can participate in the discussion. Former...
wcbi.com
Local library shares how it adjusts to technology changing the world
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Staying relevant in a world of changing technology. That’s the challenge of libraries today. Erin Busbea shared with Lowndes County business and community leaders how the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library System is tackling that challenge. Busbea, the Director of the Library System, said today’s library...
Comments / 0