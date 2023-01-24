ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, MS

WJTV 12

Terberg Taylor breaks ground on Mississippi manufacturing facility

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – A $20 million corporate investment project celebrated the groundbreaking of its new facility in Lowndes County. Terberg Taylor Americas Group will create 90 jobs in the county. The business will construct a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between The Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal […]
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Sheriff: Man barricaded self from deputies in Monroe County

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly barricaded himself from sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in Monroe County. Douglas Boyton, 42, faces charges of violation of protection order, disturbance of the peace, failure to comply and resisting arrest. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Second Columbus public works employee arrested for gas theft

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A second Columbus public works employee is arrested in a gas theft investigation. 43-year-old Kendrick Walker was charged with embezzlement. His arrest comes after Deountray Roby was also arrested and charged with the same crime. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

One person injured in house fire on Azalia Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured after a Columbus house fire. The blaze happened on Azalia Drive late Thursday night. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said it appears the fire started in the garage. The exact cause of the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Aberdeen expects to host series of Town Hall meetings

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott wants to get the word out to city residents. Scott is wanting to do it face-to-face. The Mayor has scheduled a series of Town Hall meetings for next week, and he’s ready to talk and listen. Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott...
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

Investigation leads to felony drug arrest of Tupelo man

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and marijuana. McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances. The arrest happened at the Motel...
TUPELO, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial

JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Suspect wanted in Lee County for breaking into vehicle near Verona

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who broke into a vehicle, and if you can help them, it might be worth cash. Last Friday night around 11, someone broke into a vehicle that was left overnight at the Dollar General on Palmetto Road near Verona.
LEE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Complaint filed after city fails to provide incident reports

The Dispatch has submitted a public records complaint to the Mississippi Ethics Commission against the city of Columbus, alleging that a request for records from the Columbus Police Department was ignored. The newspaper emailed the complaint to the commission’s Jackson headquarters on Thursday. On Jan. 11, government reporter Brian...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

CMSD will host community meeting to discuss modified calendar

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District will once again consider a modified calendar. School leaders will discuss the proposal at a community meeting on February 2. Meetings have been held about the modified calendar. Now, other community stakeholders, including parents, can participate in the discussion. Former...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Local library shares how it adjusts to technology changing the world

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Staying relevant in a world of changing technology. That’s the challenge of libraries today. Erin Busbea shared with Lowndes County business and community leaders how the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library System is tackling that challenge. Busbea, the Director of the Library System, said today’s library...
COLUMBUS, MS

