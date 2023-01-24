ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

84-year-old man found dead in Coos Bay manufactured home fire

COOS BAY, Ore. — An 84-year-old man was found dead inside a manufactured home that burned in Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Fire Department said in a press release. According to the fire department, calls to North Coos 911 Center began coming in just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 reporting a structure fire at 610 Shorepines Place.
North Bend Fire Department responds to fully-engulfed house fire

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Fire Department responded to a fully-engulfed house fire at 2047 Monroe Street at approximately 5:15 a.m. Thursday, January 26, according to the North Bend Fire Department. No injuries were reported, though a family of five was displaced, with the American Red Cross...
100 "love rocks" to be hidden around downtown North Bend for people to find

NORTH BEND, Ore. — 100 'love rocks' will be hidden around downtown North Bend for people to find and turn in for prizes, says the City of North Bend. Each rock will have a business listed on them, when a person finds the rock they can turn it in at the listed business and receive a prize! The event takes place from February 11 through February 28, rocks must be turned into the listed business by said dates in order to receive a prize.
Police arrest North Bend man for assault

COOS BAY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a woman who reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, just north of North Bend. At 8:33 p.m. Deputy Adam Burgo responded to the call, when he arrived on scene...
Onward Roseburg seeking volunteers for Roseburg Warming Center

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center from Saturday night, January 29, through Wednesday morning, February 1, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. According to warming center operator Kimetha Stallings, everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on...
Coos Bay boardwalk slated for repairs

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay boardwalk is slated for repairs starting February 1, says the City of Coos Bay. According to the city, the repairs will focused on the brick area of the boardwalk. The city says that the subgrade in that area has failed, causing some bricks to break; creating a tripping hazard.
Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes

Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
Call for artists to beautify Empire utility boxes

COOS BAY, Ore. — Calling all artists! Submissions open next week for Coos Bay's latest effort to beautify parts of the city. The city joins with the Community Coalition of Empire and Coos Art Museum to make a call for local artists to spruce up 13 utility boxes in the Empire neighborhood with original artwork.
Roseburg city officials visit the Oregon State Capitol

ROSEBURG, Ore. — According to a press release from the City of Roseburg, City Manager Nikki Messenger and two City Councilors traveled to the Oregon State Capitol this week to support legislative priorities that increase local authority and serve communities. Messenger and Councilors, Ellen Porter and Shelley Briggs-Loosley, took...
