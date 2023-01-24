ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Consider Lowering Bar For Tax Relief

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The House Revenue Committee of the Wyoming Legislature gave a collective thumbs-up Thursday to a proposal that would make it easier for people to qualify for state and county property tax rebate programs. “This is the quickest effective relief for people...
oilcity.news

WATCH: Roadway Safety Task Forces in Wyoming

Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that discusses the DUI Task Forces in Wyoming and why they are important. Pete Abrams from the Highway Safety Office is featured as a guest speaker in this virtual traffic safety session. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero...
Laramie Live

Univ. of Wyoming Is Offering Free Language Courses

If you want to pick up a new language, this is your time to do so! A total of 22 nonformal world language and culture sessions are available free via Zoom and registrations are now being accepted for the popular World Language and Culture Program (WLCP) at the University of Wyoming this semester.
capcity.news

Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼

When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Wyoming Has More Guns Than People, And Lots Of Crazy Stories

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is Gun Central in the United States. Two-thirds of the residents own guns and there may be more guns than citizens of this fine state. There are at least three gun-related bills grinding through the Legislature as I write this...
oilcity.news

Lend a Hand and Bowl for Jason’s Friends

On Saturday, March 4, bowlers will lace up their shoes to support their fellow Wyomingites at the 25th Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends fundraiser. Jason’s Friends Foundation is a nonprofit organization that steps in to offer a helping hand when a Wyoming child is diagnosed with cancer or a brain or spinal cord tumor. By providing financial assistance for things like travel expenses (fuel, lodging, airfare, meals) and everyday living expenses (house and rent payments, car payments, phone bills, utility bills, etc.), Jason’s Friends Foundation eases the financial burden on Wyoming families so that they can focus on what is most important — their children.
cowboystatedaily.com

“Old, Beat-Up Trailer Just Sold For $675,000!” Legislators Wrestle With Soaring Property Tax Bills

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Soaring property values led to a widespread problem across Wyoming last year – extremely high tax bills. That has lawmakers considering solutions for relief in the 2023 legislative session, particularly as the problem relates to affordable workforce housing, which has been an ongoing problem in many areas of the state.
KOWB AM 1290

Bill To Allow Wyoming Residents To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended Filed

A bill that would allow Wyoming residents to legally leave their vehicles running unattended has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read House Bill 239 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Daniel Singh [R-Laramie County] and co-sponsored by Reps. Andrew, Angelos, Brown, Heiner, Hornok, Jennings, Larson, JT, Locke, O'Hearn, Olsen, Stith, Styvar, Trujillo, Yin and Zwonitzer, Dn and Senator(s) Biteman, Brennan and Laursen, D.
Branding Iron Online

Wyoming Bans Abortion Pills

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Wyoming senators passed a bill on first review that bans the use and prescription of abortion pills within the state. Senators Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, and Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, all voted in favor of the bill, formally known as Senate File 109. Senator Fred Baldwin, R-Baldwin, represented the lone vote against the bill.
svinews.com

House Revenue Committee begins tackling property taxes this week

◆ Lawmakers consider changes after property values skyrocket. The House Revenue Committee is considering a number of bills this week that relate to property tax law in Wyoming. The Wyoming Legislature is hoping to make changes to how property is taxed in the state, after landowners saw a dramatic increase in property values, resulting in a jump in property tax bills.
