oilcity.news
Wyoming, Missouri library systems to expand arts education programs for older adults
CASPER, Wyo. — A total of 132 public and county library systems in Missouri and Wyoming will develop and/or expand arts education programs that improve the lives of older adults through the Advancing Creative Aging Through State Library Leadership Initiative. By 2030, adults 55 and over will be the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Consider Lowering Bar For Tax Relief
The House Revenue Committee of the Wyoming Legislature gave a collective thumbs-up Thursday to a proposal that would make it easier for people to qualify for state and county property tax rebate programs. "This is the quickest effective relief for people...
oilcity.news
Military-connected Cheyenne schools become first recipients of state’s Purple Star Program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Education, along with Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Military Department, awarded the state first two Purple Star Schools to two Cheyenne schools – Freedom Elementary and McCormick Junior High – at a ceremony at the capitol today. “I am...
oilcity.news
WATCH: Roadway Safety Task Forces in Wyoming
Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that discusses the DUI Task Forces in Wyoming and why they are important. Pete Abrams from the Highway Safety Office is featured as a guest speaker in this virtual traffic safety session. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero...
Univ. of Wyoming Is Offering Free Language Courses
If you want to pick up a new language, this is your time to do so! A total of 22 nonformal world language and culture sessions are available free via Zoom and registrations are now being accepted for the popular World Language and Culture Program (WLCP) at the University of Wyoming this semester.
capcity.news
Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼
When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
Can You Save Money On Eggs By Raising Your Own Wyoming Chickens?
Egg prices are out of control and we're all looking for ways to save. How about raising your own chickens?. Depending on where you live, there's a good chance you can raise chickens in your backyard. Casper for instance allows for 6 chickens to be raised at your families residence.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Wyoming Has More Guns Than People, And Lots Of Crazy Stories
Wyoming is Gun Central in the United States. Two-thirds of the residents own guns and there may be more guns than citizens of this fine state. There are at least three gun-related bills grinding through the Legislature as I write this...
oilcity.news
Lend a Hand and Bowl for Jason’s Friends
On Saturday, March 4, bowlers will lace up their shoes to support their fellow Wyomingites at the 25th Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends fundraiser. Jason’s Friends Foundation is a nonprofit organization that steps in to offer a helping hand when a Wyoming child is diagnosed with cancer or a brain or spinal cord tumor. By providing financial assistance for things like travel expenses (fuel, lodging, airfare, meals) and everyday living expenses (house and rent payments, car payments, phone bills, utility bills, etc.), Jason’s Friends Foundation eases the financial burden on Wyoming families so that they can focus on what is most important — their children.
oilcity.news
Federal data shows 30K Wyomingites were eligible for Biden’s student debt relief program
CASPER, Wyo. — In Wyoming, 30,000 people applied or were deemed automatically eligible for the Biden/Harris administration’s one-time student debt relief program, according to a press release this morning from the U.S. Department of Education. Of that amount, only 18,000 applications were fully approved and sent to loan...
Nonprofit providing air travel for abortions finds gap in Wyoming
Adrian’s mother was raped at 13 and became pregnant with him and his twin brother. Without access to abortion, he said, she gave birth at 14. “When she gave birth, she wasn’t even in the statistics of teenage pregnancy, because she was under the [age] threshold that they used for counting,” he said.
cowboystatedaily.com
“Old, Beat-Up Trailer Just Sold For $675,000!” Legislators Wrestle With Soaring Property Tax Bills
Soaring property values led to a widespread problem across Wyoming last year – extremely high tax bills. That has lawmakers considering solutions for relief in the 2023 legislative session, particularly as the problem relates to affordable workforce housing, which has been an ongoing problem in many areas of the state.
mybighornbasin.com
18,000 Wyomingites Waiting for Student Debt Relief – And 12,000 More Qualify
Thousands of Wyoming residents are waiting to see if a sizeable amount of their student loan debt will be forgiven by the Biden Administration – a decision now in the hands of the Supreme Court. The Biden-Harris Administration released new data showing the number of people in each state...
newslj.com
Bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in Wyo. was intended to make a statement
ROCK SPRINGS — No one on the Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee made a motion regarding a ban to cease all sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in Wyoming by 2035 during their meeting on Monday, Jan. 16. Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, was the sponsor for Senate Joint...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Targeting Critical Race Theory In Wyoming Public Schools Sails Through To Senate Floor
A proposed law requiring civics teachers in Wyoming public schools to present all races as equal, keep racial discrimination out of curricula and to laud meritocracy among people has cleared its first state legislative committee and now faces the Senate. Senate...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Allow Treeing Of Mountain Lions With Dogs Even After Filling Hunting Tags
Training hounds to hunt mountain lions is a full-time commitment, said Luke Worthington of Gillette. "If you get a 6-week-old puppy, you start training about 40 hours a week," Worthington, spokesman for the Wyoming Houndsmen Association, told legislators Thursday. It...
Bill To Allow Wyoming Residents To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended Filed
A bill that would allow Wyoming residents to legally leave their vehicles running unattended has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read House Bill 239 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Daniel Singh [R-Laramie County] and co-sponsored by Reps. Andrew, Angelos, Brown, Heiner, Hornok, Jennings, Larson, JT, Locke, O'Hearn, Olsen, Stith, Styvar, Trujillo, Yin and Zwonitzer, Dn and Senator(s) Biteman, Brennan and Laursen, D.
Branding Iron Online
Wyoming Bans Abortion Pills
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Wyoming senators passed a bill on first review that bans the use and prescription of abortion pills within the state. Senators Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, and Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, all voted in favor of the bill, formally known as Senate File 109. Senator Fred Baldwin, R-Baldwin, represented the lone vote against the bill.
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
svinews.com
House Revenue Committee begins tackling property taxes this week
◆ Lawmakers consider changes after property values skyrocket. The House Revenue Committee is considering a number of bills this week that relate to property tax law in Wyoming. The Wyoming Legislature is hoping to make changes to how property is taxed in the state, after landowners saw a dramatic increase in property values, resulting in a jump in property tax bills.
