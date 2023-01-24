Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Disagree Over Marriage
The two recently aired out their thoughts on tying the knot with Jason Lee on his new Revolt show. Blueface & Chrisean Rock recently talked over their feelings on marriage on a new The Jason Lee Show episode on Revolt TV. Although their recent public bickering concerned fans more than usual, it seems they still have a lot to talk about. After pregnancy rumors, breakups, and a lot of Twitter back and forth, social media is on the edge of their seat.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A Movie
Morgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”. T.I. has undoubtedly held down his own among those we consider to be the greatest of all time in hip-hop. He later branched out into film but he didn’t necessarily leave the greatest impression on Morgan Freeman.
'Gone Their Separate Ways': Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Pals Left Scratching Their Heads Over Bizarre Bromance Fallout
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."But that may have been part of the problem."Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then,"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lamar Odom Recalls Khloé Kardashian “Beating [A] Bitch Ass” After Catching Him Cheating
In the years since their divorce, the athlete has admitted that he’s embarrassed over his past infidelities. Throughout her life, Khloé Kardashian has endured some seriously tragic relationships. Not only was she done dirty by her Canadian baby daddy (on numerous occasions), but she was also cheated on by her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, countless times throughout their union.
hotnewhiphop.com
2 Chainz Finds Father’s Stash Of Cash While Fixing Broken Pipe
While doing some work around the house, 2 Chainz stumbled upon a surprise. He’s often spoken about his pain after losing his father, but 2 Chainz got a surprise that brought on fond memories of his dad. It seems that the rapper was doing a bit of work around his home when a broken pipe revealed a secret stash. Chainz believes the cash was hidden away by his father.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bobby Lytes Doubles Down On Chrisean Rock’s Pregnancy: “I Said What I Said”
Bobby Lytes responds after Chrisean Rock says she’ll “take care” of him. Chrisean Rock continues to make headlines, especially now that she’s a mom-to-be. The controversial viral figure revealed that she was pregnant with Blueface’s baby, though the rapper denied he’s the father. Regardless of his position, Rock is intent on keeping the baby after suffering fertility issues due to several abortions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rich Dollaz Speaks On Daughter’s Arrest: “I’m Baffled As Anyone Else”
This week, it was revealed that Rich’s daughter, Ashley Trowers, was arrested after allegedly shooting the father of her child. Following the arrest of his daughter, Rich Dollaz has spoken out about the incident. The Love & Hip Hop star was thrust into headlines this week after his daughter, Ashley Trowers, was reportedly taken into custody. She’s accused of shooting the father of her child, Demiah Tatum, when he showed up at her job.
BBC
Taylor Swift: Fans search for clues in Lavender Haze video tease
Taylor Swift surprised fans on Thursday by announcing a music video was being released for her song Lavender Haze. It is taken from her 10th studio album Midnights, which came out in October last year. The song is the second official single from the album, but the third to be...
hotnewhiphop.com
Eddie Murphy Was Snowed In At Rick James’ House While Recording “Party All The Time”
Watch as Eddie revisits being under 5 feet of snow at Rick James’s house for two weeks. He called it “maybe the most fun I ever had.”. If there is anyone who has endless tales of Hollywood antics, it’s Eddie Murphy. The entertainment icon isn’t only known for his comedy skills and blockbusters on the silver screen; back in the day, he also released a single, “Party All The Time.” The track featured his good friend Rick James who Murphy has woven into several strange stories of pop culture’s past.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bobby Shmurda Denounces Snitches On “Rats”
Bobby Shmurda’s standing on business with his latest release, “Rats.”. Shmurda unveiled a brand new single today that takes aim at the snitches in the world. His new song takes aim at those who’ve failed to stay loyal and abide by the code while also showcasing another side of Bobby. The rapper stretches his vocals out throughout the record to emphasize the pain in his voice, which is rather refreshing in comparison to his previous efforts recently.
hotnewhiphop.com
“Family Guy” Joke About Nipsey Hussle Resurfaces: Twitter Reacts
Many people defended “Family Guy” after a joke about Nipsey Hussle resurfaced online. Before the era of cancel culture emerged, Family Guy stood as one of the few shows that pushed the boundaries as far as possible. Evidently, the showrunners aren’t afraid to touch on any subject matter. Unfortunately, the late Nipsey Hussle became a target in a 2021 episode, which resurfaced earlier today.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
hotnewhiphop.com
North West To Make Film Debut Alongside Kim Kardashian In “Paw Patrol” Sequel
North West has landed her first film role in “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”. North West will be making her feature film debut alongside her mother, Kim Kardashian, in the upcoming Paw Patrol sequel. According to a new report from TMZ, North’s younger brother, Saint, will also make a cameo in the movie.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck By Smiley At OVO Fest
It wasn’t Drake that left Ice Spice starstruck at OVO Fest. Prior to the success of “Munch (Feelin U),” Ice Spice became a viral figure after blogs spotted her next to Drake at OVO Fest. At the time, she had only a few singles out and an On The Radar freestyle that began to gain steam. However, that sole appearance spurred curiosity about the bubbling Drill rapper, especially as some speculated that she and Drake could be a thing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Was Hyped At Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” Reference
“Munch” took over the world, and Ice Spice couldn’t believe Cardi mentioned the hit single on her track with GloRilla. It’s Ice Spice’s time to shine, and artists are noticing her light. The “Munch (Feelin U)” hitmaker has been on a whirlwind since her viral track took over the internet. Rappers spit freestyles over her beats, and she’s been co-signed by several chart-toppers. However, one person’s mention made Ice Spice the most excited.
hotnewhiphop.com
Teenage Drill Sensation Bouba Savage Releases His Debut Project “It’s Amazing”
Bouba Savage is making a major statement with the release of his debut project, It’s Amazing. Following a string of viral releases, Bouba Savage came through with It’s Amazing this week. Marking his debut project, the 12-song effort is a concise and strong effort that further showcases his range and versatility. He’ll dive into the sample-based drill sound with aggression, then peels pack the gritty delivery for a more melodic sound. It’s Amazing boasts several previously released singles such as “Baby Goat,” “Bag I Know,” and “Ain’t Care.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Goes Viral For New Video
The pop-punk drummer’s daughter has been getting a lot of reactions online. Alabama Barker, daughter of pop-punk star Travis Barker, is going viral on social media for a new video shared to TikTok. While this might be the first time some hear of her, others remember when she was much younger. Still, her clip did cause some discussion online.
NME
Listen to Fall Out Boy’s new single ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’
Fall Out Boy have shared a new track called ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’ – you can listen to it below. The song will appear on the Chicago band’s eighth studio album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’, which is due to arrive on March 24 (pre-order/pre-save here).
hotnewhiphop.com
Def Jam Exec Passed On Signing Nicki Minaj, Says Ransom
Ransom claims he suggested to the exec that they should give Nicki a deal. The person allegedly said, “Nah, that will never work.”. Rap Radar has returned with a gem-filled conversation with Ransom. The rapper revisited several highlights of his career and revealed an interaction he had with an executive at Def Jam. Apparently, he suggested the label sign a rising artist at the time: Nicki Minaj. However, the person dismissed the young rapper.
